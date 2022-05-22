Tsar obsessed with his safety



Vladimir Putin is obsessed with his safety. Since being in the Kremlin, the Russian president has been busy planning every single aspect of his life together with the loyal secret services. A few examples? The escort also consisted of 18 armored cars. Or the constant presence of an ambulance following him. But also the famous 4-meter table used during the comparisons in the hottest days at the turn of the conflict in Ukraine. Or the legendary team of personal tasters that accompanies him everywhere. An obsession in practice that today, due to the bloody invasion that he himself ordered, seems to have reached the highest peaks of him. To the point that according to the Daily Mail some of the behavior of the former KGB agent would closely resemble those of another bloodthirsty dictator: Adolf Hitler.

And so Putin – as we read in Il Messaggero – visits the Kremlin less and less often, preferring to manage the country from his majestic summer estate in the suburb of Novo-Ogaryovo, an exclusive neighborhood west of Moscow. There he is barricaded with his independent staff Kremlin, his personal bodyguards and a whole team of food tasters. That is to say that anyone else who intends to meet him must go to the villa, without any guarantee of being received. So much so that, explains the English newspaper, for months the president of the former USSR preferred not to meet many of his ministers and advisers. A situation that for Mark Galeotti, an expert analyst of Russia, would closely recall that experienced by Hitler in his final days. “Of course – we read – Putin’s enemies are not at the gates of Moscow as Hitler’s were in Berlin, but there are parallels in the refusal of both leaders to listen to their advisors and in their insistence on directing military maneuvers despite they don’t have the experience to do it. “

Not only. The paranoia developed by Putin it also takes the form of not trusting the web at all, preferring to manage everything through paper documents. What dominates – during the morning meeting, immediately following an alarm clock that rings rather late and a swim – are therefore the military reports, then the documents of the SFV, the intelligence service, which tell him what is happening at the level international; then the report of theFSB, the Federal Security Service, on what is happening inside Russia; and finally a summary of the actions of the Russian elite – its oligarchs, friends and enemies alike – from the FSO, the Federal Protection Service. Only at that point, having acquired all the details of the day, Putin decides if and with whom he wants to speak, increasingly ending up isolating himself in a bubble which – according to observers – ends up further distorting his vision of the conflict.

