Putin canceled visas for citizens of Georgia and lifted the ban on flights of Russian airlines

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees facilitating tourist travel between Russia and Georgia. Relevant documentation published on the official Internet portal of legal information.

Georgian citizens do not need a visa to enter Russia

In a decree signed on May 10, the President canceled the visa regime for Georgian citizens to Russia. Thus, from May 15, Georgians will be able to cross the border without a visa and stay in the country for up to 90 days.

According to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Putin’s decisions “are in line with Moscow’s approach to facilitate communication and contacts between citizens of Russia and Georgia.”

Commenting on the news about the abolition of visas, the founder of the research company SIKHA Foundation and Georgian political scientist Archil Sikharulidze said that this was a wise and timely decision on the part of Moscow.

It will be of great benefit, first of all, to Russia. In addition, it will make life much easier for those Georgians who live in Russia, work, study, and do science. See also Sweden is out of the loop... Supplying arms to Ukraine without conditions Archil SikharulidzeFounder of the SIKHA Foundation and Georgian political scientist

At the same time, according to him, one should not expect a phenomenal increase in the flow of Georgians to Russia, since those who wanted to come did so anyway. “But there will still be some growth. Getting a Russian visa was very difficult and problematic,” Sikharulidze concluded.

Ban on flights of Russian airlines to Georgia lifted

Also, by his decree, Putin lifted restrictions on flights of Russian airlines to Georgia. Thus, the ban on air travel, which has been in effect since July 8, 2019, has become invalid.

15-20% may amount to an increase in the flow of tourists to Georgia after the launch of air travel, according to the Russian Union of Tourism Industry

The Ministry of Transport of Russia reported that preparations for the launch of air traffic have already begun. According to the agency, Russian airlines will be able to operate seven direct flights daily from Moscow to Tbilisi and back on domestic aircraft.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, in turn, canceled the recommendation for Russians to refrain from traveling to Georgia. However, the head of the department reminded that when planning a vacation in this country, one should be careful and keep safety in mind.

Tourist travel may resume by the end of May

According to the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR), the first flights to Georgia can be carried out at the end of May, since there is a demand in this direction. This opinion shared Artur Muradyan, General Director of Space Travel, noting that it is quite possible to see direct flights in the coming months, provided that Georgia does not make any difficult demands.

A similar statement in an interview with Lenta.ru was made by the vice-president of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (PCT) Yuri Barzykin.

It is quite possible that the first flights to Georgia may appear within a month. Due to the fact that there are additional opportunities to travel to the country, the demand for this promising destination will be very high. Yuri BarzykinVice President of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (PCT) See also The Peruvian consul: "My compatriots have always behaved well, let us clarify this crime"

In addition, the speaker noted that the return of air travel to Georgia will not have a strong impact on the tourist demand in Russia. Volumes are incomparable. In 2023, it is expected that 65 million tourists will rest inside Russia, as in the pre-pandemic period.

The President of Georgia did not approve the decision of the Russian authorities

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili called the abolition of the visa regime and the launch of direct flights from Russia a provocation. She stressed that she considers this step unacceptable and called on the authorities to convene the Security Council to consider the introduction of three-month visas for Russians.

At the same time, the head of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Leonid Kalashnikov notedthat the full normalization of relations between Russia and Georgia is not yet possible. However, he believes that countries can agree on certain issues in the interests of their citizens.