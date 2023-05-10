President Vladimir Putin lifted the ban on flights to Georgia for Russian airlines on May 10

Russian President Vladimir Putin lifted the ban on flights to Georgia for domestic airlines. The corresponding decree of the head of state signed May 10.

In addition, according to the presidential decree, sales of tours to Georgia will be resumed. Against this background, the Russian Foreign Ministry canceled the recommendation to citizens of the country to refrain from traveling to Georgia.

Earlier it became known that Putin canceled the visa regime for Georgian citizens from May 15. Now, tourists from Georgia arriving in the Russian Federation for up to 90 days will no longer have to apply for visas.