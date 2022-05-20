In the face of Ukrainian resistance, Russia has decided to deploy a new type of armored car known as the ‘Terminator’. The ‘Terminators’ they form a new support unit for Russia in Ukraine, a group of tanks that the Kremlin incorporated into its military forces a few months ago, Alexander Lapin, the commander of the Central Military District, told the TASS agency.

The new tanks weigh 44 tons, they are 7.2 meters long and 3.6 wide. These armored battle tanks are made based on the military experience that the Kremlin gathered from the war in Afghanistan and the first Chechen war, according to 20 minutes.

In addition, they have a remote-controlled combat module with two 30-millimeter automatic cannons, as well as grenade launchers, anti-tank guided missiles and a 7.62-millimeter PKTM machine gun.

They reach 60 kilometers per hour



The tank can engage in high-intensity combat in urban areas, as cities in eastern Ukraine can now be, where the Kremlin and kyiv concentrate battles. At the moment there are only nine ‘Terminator’ or BMPT-72 main battle tanks.

The current model, according to The reason, is manufactured by the Russian company Uralvagonzavod, the country’s leading tank company. In addition to the features already mentioned, the ‘Terminator’ It can reach a speed of 60 kilometers per hour.

In addition, additional weapons can be installed and it has two types of additional armor: one passive and one reactive. In addition to Russia, Kazakhstan is also a current operator of BMPT-72. The West has so far no tank equivalent to the Russian ‘Terminator’.

