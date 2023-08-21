Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Split

New house against Russian passport: Russia is currently exploiting the plight of many Ukrainians in the war – and is cementing its influence in the occupied territories.

Melitopol – You have hardly any money and maybe your apartment is broken: Due to the destruction in Ukraine war many Ukrainians are currently suffering great hardship. With a perfidious strategy, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has now offered them a way out. This is how people should get a new apartment in Crimea – but only under one condition: they must first accept a Russian passport. The poisoned deal is not the only attempt by Russia to cement its influence in the occupied territories.

House against passport: Putin launches perfidious resettlement strategy in Crimea

According to a report by Kyiv Post Many residents from the Cherson region are currently using a corresponding program that Russia is said to have launched in October 2022 and that is currently enabling them to resettle in Crimea during the Ukraine war. According to this, Ukrainians will receive an apartment of at least 33 square meters for free if they have agreed to the offer of accepting a Russian passport in return. Two people are entitled to 42 square meters, with families adding an additional 18 square meters per member.

Offers houses in exchange for Russian passport: Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. © Alexander Kazakov/dpa/Itar-Tass/Imago/Montage

In Ukraine, Russia’s actions were sharply condemned. Because from the point of view of the Ukrainian Center for National Resistance (CNR), the Kremlin is unabashedly exploiting the plight of the people. The reason for the strong participation in the program is that “the Russians have simply exacerbated the humanitarian crisis to the extreme,” criticized a spokesman for the organization according to the paper, adding: “Today it is very difficult for people without a Russian passport to survive (in the occupied territories) and they just force you to accept that.”

Despite the offensive in the Ukraine war, people from Cherson accept the offer out of necessity

The region around Cherson has been hotly contested since the beginning of the Ukraine war. After the area was initially completely under Russian control, Ukrainian forces were able to recapture some parts as part of the counter-offensive. However, the offensive is proceeding more slowly than planned and Ukrainian troops are facing stiff resistance in the area, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar confirmed on Monday (21 August). The losses and destruction are correspondingly high.

In addition to the fighting at the front, large parts of the region have become uninhabitable. Whole areas were devastated by the blasting of the Kachkowka dam, and many people lost their homes as a result. Those who have not fled abroad are now resorting to the Russian lure offer. According to reports, the need is great. As the Kyiv Post writes, the prices for food for non-Russians in the occupied regions are being raised more and more.

Ukraine war: Plans to resettle 300,000 Russians also in Mariupol

The newspaper did not present concrete figures on the actual use of the program. But there is no doubt that Russia is stepping up efforts to increase the number of Russian residents of Crimea. A similar strategy is also being pursued in other regions. Russian influence is also said to be increasing in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol. The Kremlin is considering relocating 300,000 Russians to the region, according to a development plan Mirror reported on Monday.

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness View photo gallery

According to the report, the project should be completed by 2035. In order to realize the increase in population, Moscow has also started a program for this region that enables cheap mortgages on real estate. This should encourage Russians to move to the occupied territories. The extent to which the strategy works will certainly also depend on the progress of the Ukrainian offensive. (jeki)