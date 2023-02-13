Home page politics

From: Tobias Utz

Russia is probably starting the much-anticipated offensive in the Ukraine war. Kadyrov threatens Poland with an invasion. The news ticker.

+++ 11.30 p.m.: The Russian Losses in battalions made up of former prisoners are probably particularly high. According to reports, they are mainly used as cannon fodder. This has now been confirmed by a former Russian prisoner of the New York Times. The “losses were gigantic,” he said. He was transferred directly from the penal colony to the front to fight with Wagner mercenaries near the town of Bakhmut. The incentive was “a pardon for eight years,” he reported. Abuse at the front was normal.

News about the Ukraine war: Kadyrov threatens Poland

+++ 9.45 p.m.: Ramzan Kadyrov was quiet for a long time, but now the Chechen President has spoken out again. In a video message that, among other things, on Twitter was circulated, he predicted that Russia’s war goals would be achieved by the end of 2023. We are showing results that the West, NATO countries and the EU do not even dare to dream of,” said Kadyrov. “We will also take Odessa, Kharkiv and Kiev. We’re slowly making progress,” he says, aged 46. “We will get through and reach Poland, which is screaming at the top of its lungs even though it has no strength,” added the 46-year-old.

Russian soldiers fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket rocket at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. © Evgeny Biyatov / Imago Images

Kadyrov’s dislike of Poland is repeated: he recently threatened an invasion. “After successfully completing the special operation, shouldn’t Russia start denazifying and demilitarizing the next country?” he asked rhetorically on Telegram.

+++ 9.15 p.m: Will Ukrainian forces be pushed back in Bakhmut? reports of New York Times according to there are currently signs of a withdrawal of troops from the city in Donetsk Oblast, which has been heavily contested for weeks. Citing the military, the report said the Ukrainian army is currently not allowing aid organizations or civilians into the city. The risk of street fighting is too great. There is no official confirmation of a withdrawal from Kiev.

Russia launches offensive: rocket attacks on houses in Cherson and Nikopol

+++ 8.30 p.m.: After it was reported that the Russian army would attack with rockets on Monday evening (see update from 7 p.m.), it is now clear where. On the one hand, there are reports from Nikopol. There, the head of the Dnepropetrovsk Oblast Council, Mykola Lukaschuk, said that several civilians were killed in the attacks. On the other hand, there are reports from Cherson, where houses were apparently shelled. Both reports come from the news portal Kyiv Independent and cannot be independently verified.

News about the Ukraine war: Russia launches missile attacks

+++ 7 p.m.: Russian troops launched a new wave of missile attacks on Ukraine on Monday evening. This is reported by the Ukrainian General Staff in a statement. Accordingly, several settlements were fired at: Where, however, the General Staff apparently left. There were said to be 16 attacks in total. The information is not independently verifiable.

News about the Ukraine war: Russian troops strengthen defenses

Update from Monday, February 13, 6:00 p.m.: The Russian troops are apparently expanding their defenses in the occupied Ukrainian territories. According to one British Ministry of Defense Situation Report This is particularly the case in the Zaporizhia region. According to the ministry in London, the expansion of the defense positions is to be understood as a reaction to numerous heavy losses throughout Ukraine. However, the information cannot be independently verified.

First report from Monday, February 13, 5:15 p.m.: Kiev/Bakhmut – Numerous experts are expecting a new offensive by the Russian army in the Ukraine war. According to several analyses, the think tank “Institute for the Study of War” already saw numerous indications of the recruitment of soldiers. The goal is apparently once again the conquest of the Donbass, in particular the Donetsk region.

News about the Ukraine war: According to NATO, the Russian offensive has already begun

According to a NATO assessment, the Russian offensive has already begun: “It is clear that we are in a logistics race. Key abilities like ammo […] must reach Ukraine before Russia can take the initiative on the battlefield,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Financial Times.

“We see what President Putin now does: He is now sending thousands upon thousands of troops, accepting a very high casualty rate, taking great losses,” he said, according to a report by the ARD a day before a defense ministers meeting in Brussels. In addition, Stoltenberg did not rule out the delivery of fighter jets to Ukraine. That doesn’t make NATO a party to the conflict, he stressed.

Fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops has been going on around the town of Bakhmut for weeks. This is considered strategically valuable in order to develop further areas. There are heavy casualties on both sides. (do)