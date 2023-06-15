Russian President Putin launched traffic on the bypasses of Aksai and Krasnodar

Russian President Vladimir Putin, via videoconference, launched car traffic on the bypass of the city of Aksai in the Rostov Region and the far western bypass of the city of Krasnodar in the Krasnodar Territory. This is mentioned on website Kremlin.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin. He asked the president for permission to launch. The head of state also thanked all the builders and workers for their work.

According to TASSnew roads will make it possible to unload the entrances to Rostov-on-Don and Krasnodar from transit traffic and help improve the environmental situation in cities.

Earlier, Grigory Volkov, deputy director of the government’s construction department, said that roads bypassing four Russian cities could be built ahead of schedule. It was about routes for bypassing Astrakhan, Derbent, Khasavyurt and Grozny.