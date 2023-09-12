Putin launched the second stage of a gold extraction plant in Kolyma

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the second stage of the Pavlik gold extraction plant, located in the Magadan region, via video link. This is reported by RIA News.

The Pavlik gold mining company has increased the capacity of its existing mining and processing complex. The company erected a second gold extraction plant and built auxiliary infrastructure.

It is clarified that the first stage of the deposit was put into operation in 2015 – in 2022, 7.2 tons of gold were produced there. The second stage of the enterprise will increase ore processing to 12 million tons.

In July, Putin signed a law that exempts from personal income tax the income of Russians from the sale of gold and from VAT – bank operations for the sale of diamonds to individuals.