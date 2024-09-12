If Ukraine can use US- and UK-supplied weapons against targets in Russia, NATO countries will be at war with Moscow. This is the message that the Russian president is sending at a crucial stage of the conflict. Washington and London seem inclined to authorize Kiev to use Atacms and Storm Shadow missiles in military operations.

Since the beginning of August, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have penetrated into the territory of Russia by invading the Kursk region: from there, they now have the ability to strike deep targets, since the Atacms have a range of 300 km,

“The direct participation of the West changes the essence of the conflict in Ukraine. Russia will be forced to make decisions based on the threats that are posed in this way,” Putin says, according to Russian agencies.

Referring to the long-range missile systems that the West is supplying to Kiev, Putin stressed that “only NATO armed forces” are capable of using them, while “the Ukrainian armed forces” do not have the capacity.

“So the issue is not whether to allow the Ukrainian regime to strike Russia with these weapons,” says the Russian leader. “It is a question of whether NATO countries are directly involved in a military conflict or not. If this decision is made, it will mean nothing other than the direct participation of NATO countries – the United States, European countries – in the war in Ukraine” and therefore in the “war against Russia.”