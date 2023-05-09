with videoRussian President Putin lashes out at the West in his speech during Russia’s Victory Day celebrations. He said, among other things, that Western elites are “spreading hatred and Russia-phobia,” and that the West has “forgotten who defeated the Nazis.”

From Moscow’s Red Square, where the parade is taking place, Putin addressed the crowd. According to the president, the west has unleashed a “real war” on Russia. “But we will defend ourselves against international terrorism.”

“We see how they destroy monuments to Soviet soldiers and create a cult of Nazis. They want to destroy our country,” he said. “We still remember the role the people of the Soviet Union played in the victory over Nazi Germany. We still remember the role of the US, UK and China in World War II.”

Ukraine held hostage by the West

Every year on May 9, Russia celebrates the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II with a grand festive parade of soldiers and weapons. Security has been stepped up this year due to the threat of attacks, in some cities the parades have even been cancelled. Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko is also present.

According to official figures, about 8,000 soldiers march across Red Square. Among them are also men who have fought in Ukraine in recent months. Contrary to what was first announced, foreign guests were also present. Heads of state and government from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Armenia are also in the stands.



Quote

The “global elites” would aim to rally the world’s Nazis in Ukraine to take down Russia.

Putin also spoke about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He said he was proud of the participants in the invasion, which is still euphemistically referred to as “special operation.” He also stated that the Ukrainian people are ‘hostage’ to the ambitions of the West. The “global elites” would aim to rally the world’s Nazis in Ukraine to take down Russia.

Putin also blames the “global elites” for the 2014 Maidan protests, which he describes as a “bloody coup”. That year, the population rose up against the decision of then-President Viktor Yanukovych not to sign the political association and free trade agreement with the European Union (EU). “To our victory,” Putin concluded his speech.

Biggest holiday

Victory Day is by far the largest Russian holiday and was established by the fifteen republics of the Soviet Union one day after the surrender of Nazi Germany on May 8, 1945. With large military parades and fireworks displays, those who died during the war honored. Flowers and wreaths are laid on war graves and there are special parties and concerts for the veterans.

