Russian President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged setbacks from his troops in Ukraine. But the battle there is going as planned, he said today after a news conference at a regional summit in Kazakhstan.

It is therefore not necessary to mobilize more reservists. In late September, Putin announced that 300,000 people would be drafted into the army. Of them, 220,000 are now under arms, the president said, who expected the target to be reached within weeks. 16,000 freshly mobilized forces were already deployed to the front.

Putin told the assembled media that Russia has no intention of “destroying” Ukraine, which it invaded on February 24. “There will be no need for massive rocket attacks in the near future. Currently there are other objectives. For now, then. Then we’ll see,” Putin said, assuring his audience that Russia was doing “just right” in Ukraine.





“It’s not nice what’s happening now, but (if Russia hadn’t attacked Ukraine on February 24), we would have been in the same situation a little later, only the conditions would have been worse for us. So we’re doing everything right,” said the Russian president.

Russia carried out large-scale rocket attacks on Ukrainian cities early this week, damaging electrical infrastructure as well as residential areas and even a playground in Kiev. These attacks were in retaliation for Saturday morning’s “humiliating” explosion on Russia’s Crimean Bridge, the strategically important link between mainland Russia and the Crimean peninsula annexed by Putin in 2014. Putin said the Ukrainian secret service was behind the attack. Read on under the map





So, despite all sorts of setbacks for Russian troops – which would hastily withdraw in some parts of Ukraine – Putin reported that he did not foresee a new wave of Russian mobilization for the army. “Nothing else is planned. No proposals have been received from the Ministry of Defense and I do not see the need for them for the foreseeable future,” he added. “The front line is 1,100 kilometers long, so it is almost impossible to hold on only to soldiers under contract,” the Russian president justified his criticized mobilization decision. Tens of thousands of Russians have fled the country to avoid going to the front.

Putin also said he is “open” to negotiations with the Ukrainian government and mediation by countries such as Turkey or the United Arab Emirates. He criticized Kiev for refusing to talk to him. The Russian president also acknowledged for the first time that Moscow’s partners in the former USSR were “concerned” about the conflict in Ukraine. See also The ILO estimates that 50 million people are subjected to modern slavery

