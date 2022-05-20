Home page politics

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, speaks at a meeting of heads of state and government of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in the Kremlin (archive photo). © Alexander Nemenov/Pool AFP/AP/dpa

Vladimir Putin sees Russia armed against a foreign cyber war. But he also talks about his plans for the next few years.

Moscow – At least since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict, the fear of Russian cyber attacks has also been high in the West. But Russia also feels threatened. Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin has complained of an increase in hacker attacks against his country since the start of his war of aggression against Ukraine.

“Basically, a real aggression, a war in the IT sphere, was launched against Russia,” Putin told a state-television meeting of the National Security Council on Friday (May 20). Accordingly, the attacks were coordinated by foreign secret services. But he is certain: “It can already be said today that this cyber aggression against us as well as the sanctions attacks against Russia have failed overall.”

Putin appearance during Ukraine war: New security strategy until 2025

Because of an ongoing risk situation, Putin ordered a new IT security strategy to be implemented by 2025. In order to digitize the economy, the risks involved in using foreign software and technology must be reduced to a minimum. The use of foreign antivirus programs will be banned from 2025, the Russian president said.

Since the war in Ukraine ordered by Putin, a number of state institutions in Russia as well as large corporations have been attacked by hackers. In some cases websites were paralyzed, in others large amounts of data were sucked out, including personal data of Russian citizens.

Putin During Ukraine War: Moscow Suffers “Restrictions on Access to Foreign Computer Technology”

The cyber attacks he cited came from different countries but were “finely tuned,” Putin said. They mainly targeted the websites of Russian media, financial institutions, public services and government portals. However, Russia was “broadly” prepared for the attacks, the Kremlin chief emphasized.

According to Putin, Moscow also suffers from “restrictions on access to foreign computer technology” as part of Western sanctions. A number of Western providers have discontinued their technical support. (dpa/AFP/cibo)