Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, May 9, after the parade on Red Square, laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin wall.

The head of state, by tradition, walked to the Alexander Garden, where the monument is located.

The ashes of an unknown Soviet soldier were transferred from a mass grave near Moscow to the Kremlin in 1966. The guard of honor at the Post Number 1 cultural heritage site was installed 31 years later, and in 2009 the monument was given the status of a nationwide memorial of military glory.

Among the guests of Moscow on May 9 are President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. They also take part in ceremonial events.

Soldiers of the Kremlin Regiment, on behalf of the leaders, laid flowers at the stelae of the Hero Cities in the Alexander Garden.

As the day before, on May 8, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported, the leaders are also scheduled to have an informal breakfast with the President of Russia that day.

