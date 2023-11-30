Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, the diplomat who dominated foreign policy as the United States extricated itself from Vietnam and tore down barriers with China, has died at the age of 100 at his home in Connecticut. With his gruff but commanding presence and behind-the-scenes management of power, Kissinger exerted an unusual influence on global affairs under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, earning both fierce criticism and the Nobel Peace Prize. Today, a few hours after his passing, leaders from around the world remember him and offer their condolences to his family and American institutions.

«An exceptional diplomat, a wise and far-sighted statesman who for many decades enjoyed deserved authority throughout the world».



The last article for La Stampa less than a year ago Kissinger: “Truce and a referendum in Crimea the way to avoid a world conflict” Henry Kissinger November 30, 2023

This is how Russian President Vladimir Putin defined Henry Kissinger in a condolence message to the family published on the Kremlin website. This was reported by Tass.

“The name of Henry Kissinger is closely linked to a pragmatic policy that led to the easing of international tensions and to important American-Soviet agreements that contributed to the strengthening of global security”, Putin also recalled in a message of condolence addressed to his wife of the former diplomat.

“With Henry Kissinger we lose an extraordinary man with an incredible life story.” So on X the German president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, on the disappearance of the former US Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger. “With clear language and courageous diplomacy, he had a decisive influence on the United States and on world politics in the post-war period,” Steinmeier wrote again. “We will honor his memory,” the German president then concluded.

“America has lost one of the most trusted and significant voices on foreign affairs,” former President George W. Bush said, echoing the tone that many high-level officials, past and present, have tried to convey.

“I have long admired the man who fled the Nazis as a young man from a Jewish family and then fought them in the United States Army,” Bush said in a statement. He added: “When he later became Secretary of State, his nomination as a former refugee said as much about his greatness as it did about the greatness of America.”

Olaf Scholz also pays tribute to Henry Kissinger: «The world loses a great diplomat» said the German chancellor. Scholz praised Kissinger, who fled Nazi Germany for the United States, for his “commitment to transatlantic friendship.” «He has always remained close to his German homeland», she wrote on X.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also praised Kissinger’s “significant contribution” to “peace and stability” in Asia. “I would like to express my most sincere respect for the great achievements he achieved,” said Kishida, offering his condolences for the death of the former US Secretary of State.

The Japanese prime minister expressed “his most sincere respect for the great results he has achieved”. According to documents declassified in 2006, in the 1970s Kissinger, when he was President Richard Nixon’s national security advisor, had defined the Japanese as “bastard traitors” for wanting to aim for the normalization of diplomatic relations with China. Comments made shortly before Nixon himself met Japanese Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka in Hawaii in August 1972, according to transcripts published by the National Security Archive. Kissinger was angry that Japan, a key U.S. ally, had challenged the foreign policy of Washington, which at the time had official ties only with Taiwan.

Tanaka subsequently established diplomatic relations with China on September 29, 1972, seven years before formal relations between the United States and Beijing began. And today China also declares itself grateful to the former US Secretary of State. “He made historic contributions” to the birth and development of diplomatic relations between China and the US, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.

«He has long been concerned about and supported the development of China-United States relations, visiting China more than a hundred times and making historic contributions to promote the normalization of bilateral relations», said the spokesperson, for whom, «during his life, Kissinger attached great importance to the relationship between China and the United States, believing that it was vital to the peace and prosperity of the two countries and the world.”

President Xi Jinping himself, who met Kissinger in Beijing last July, sent “a message of condolence to US President Joe Biden for his death”, continued Wang. Premier Li Qiang and Foreign Minister Wang Yi also “sent messages of condolence”.

“Both China and the United States should inherit and carry forward Kissinger’s strategic vision, political courage and diplomatic wisdom,” Wang stressed, adding that the two countries should “adhere to mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and cooperation beneficial to all in accordance with the important consensus” promoted by the former US Secretary of State.

China remembers the American politician with great respect. Even the Chinese ambassador to the US, Xie Feng, said he was “deeply” saddened by the news of the death of former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who played a central role in the start of relations between Beijing and Washington.

“It is a tremendous loss for both our countries and the world,” Xie wrote in a post on a much appreciated old friend.”

As difficult as the situation in Israel is, Benjamin Netanyahu does not fail to remember the famous US politician whom he defines as a “great statesman”, whose death “marks the end of an era, in which his formidable intellect and his diplomatic skill did not they have only shaped the course of American foreign policy, but they have also had a profound impact on the global stage.”

In a post on but also a masterclass in the art of governing, his understanding of the complexities of international relations and his unique vision of the challenges facing our world are unparalleled.”

Kissinger «was not just a diplomat, he was a thinker who believed in the power of ideas and the importance of intellectual capital in public life. His contributions in the field of international relations and his efforts in navigating some of the most challenging diplomatic terrains are testimony to his extraordinary abilities”, concludes Netanyahu, according to whom “his legacy will continue to inspire and guide future generations of leaders and diplomats ».

«My deepest condolences on the passing of Henry Kissinger. He was a great strategist and a prolific author.” Thus Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), on the death of the former American Secretary of State. «Few have had such a long and storied career. His career insights span decades and will continue to remain relevant,” Lagarde wrote.

«Henry Kissinger was a giant of history. His century of ideas and diplomacy had a long influence on his era and on our world”, is the message on X from the French president, Emmanuel Macron. “France expresses its condolences to the American people,” concludes the president.

For the Foreign Minister, Catherine Colonna, Kissinger was “a master of diplomacy, an exceptional personality, Nobel Peace Prize winner” and he “marked the century in which he lived”.