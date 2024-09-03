Putin thanks and kisses girl who gave him flowers in Mongolia

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked and kissed a girl who gave him flowers as he arrived at a ceremony to mark his visit to Mongolia. Relevant excerpt published journalist Pavel Zarubin in his Telegram channel.

Putin arrived at the ceremony in an Aurus. After he got out of the car, a girl in a national costume ran up to him with flowers and presented them to the Russian leader. He thanked her and kissed her on the cheek.

The ceremony in honor of Putin’s official visit to Ulaanbaatar began at 8:25 a.m. on September 3. The Russian leader was met by an honor guard of horsemen in traditional Mongolian armor. Putin was also met by Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.

After this, the presidents of the two countries held talks in a narrow format in a special yurt.