Military issues, the war in Ukraine and possible Russian aid to the communist state’s secret satellite program were at the center of the summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un in the Siberian region of Amureste . Kim made clear his support for Moscow, on a day in which Pyongyang launched two ballistic missiles, while Putin assured that they maintain prospects for military and satellite cooperation. The alliance raises alarm bells in the West.

A probable armed cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang that challenges the West. Russia’s new space station, the Vostochni Cosmodrome, in the Siberian region of Amureste, was the scene this Wednesday, September 13, of the meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

From there, the two leaders, considered by a large part of the international community as the greatest threats to global security, announced the strengthening of a united front, which, according to officials in Washington and Seoul, aims to supply of weapons and ammunition from the Kim regime to Putin to support him in his war against Ukraine, in exchange for nuclear and satellite cooperation from Russia to North Korean territory, although the two parties mentioned deny these intentions.

In their first face to face in years, the two leaders – widely sanctioned by the West for their warlike and nuclear actions – did not skimp on mutual praise, with which they justify a foreseeable escalation in military cooperation.

“Russia is currently engaged in a just struggle against hegemonic forces to defend its sovereign rights, its security and its interests (…) I take this opportunity to affirm that we will always stand with Russia on the anti-imperialist front and on the independence front,” Kim assured.

Some statements in apparent reference to Pyongyang’s support for Moscow in the invasion it launched against its neighboring country more than 18 months ago.

“I firmly believe that the heroic Russian army and people will brilliantly inherit its victories and traditions and vigorously demonstrate its noble dignity and honor on the two fronts of military operations and in building a powerful nation,” Kim added, at a time when Russia does not relent in its occupationist intentions in Ukrainian territory and leaves thousands of people dead, millions displaced and serious violations of human rights.

The choice of the Vostochny cosmodrome as the site of the meeting is a symbol of Russia’s ambitions as a space power, after North Korea twice failed to launch reconnaissance satellites in the last four months.

Signs of arms cooperation

Although neither side openly mentioned aid in arms exchanges, Putin hinted that there are prospects for military and space cooperation with Pyongyang. Although he did not offer details, the Kremlin leader gave numerous indications that they are discussing collaboration in military matters.

When asked by the Russian press, which had significant access to the summit, whether Russia would help Kim build satellites, Putin responded: “That’s why we came here.”

For this visit, Kim brought Jo Chun-Ryong, a ruling party official in charge of munitions policy, who also accompanied him on recent visits to North Korean factories that produce artillery shells and missilesaccording to South Korea.

This Wednesday Kim noted that together with Putin they agreed to deepen their “strategic and tactical cooperation.”

Amid the war in Ukraine, which has become an artillery attrition conflict, the United States and other Kiev allies are watching to see whether Kim’s visit paves the way for an artillery supply to Russia.

Given this panorama, in the last hours The British government urged Kim not to sell weapons to Russia.

“We urge North Korea to cease its arms negotiations with Russia and honor the public commitments that Pyongyang has made not to sell weapons to Russia (…) This visit serves to highlight Russia’s isolation on the global stage, and while As the world unites against Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, he has been forced to turn to regimes like North Korea,” said a spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, quoted by Reuters.

Retribution for past military aid?

Putin and Kim also called each other “comrades” on Wednesday, and the Russian president repeatedly reminded Kim that the former Soviet Union backed North Korea, and was the first to recognize that territory a little more than 75 years after its creation.

Pyongyang may have tens of millions of old artillery shells and rockets based on Soviet designs that could give a big boost to the Russian military in Ukraine, analysts stress.

It would be a surprising reversal of roles: the Soviet Union provided munitions, fighter planes and pilots to support communist North Korea’s invasion of the South during the Korean War, between 1950 and 1953, and the North depended on the aid. Soviet economy for decades afterwards.

Speculation about military cooperation increased after Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited North Korea last July.

Kim later toured his country’s weapons factories, which experts said had the dual purpose of encouraging the modernization of North Korean weaponry and examining artillery and other supplies that could be exported to Russia.

The United States has accused North Korea of ​​providing weapons to Russia, including selling artillery shells to the Russian Wagner mercenary group. So far, both Russian and North Korean officials have denied those claims.

North Korea launches two ballistic missiles

Amid the alerts and international attention regarding the unusual encounter, Pyongyang launches missiles again, despite the sanctions for its nuclear program.

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its coast this Wednesday, just an hour before Kim Jong-Un met with Putin in Russia.

A launch that demonstrates an increasing level of delegation and more refined control systems for the country’s nuclear and missile programs.

Kim may have ordered the launches to demonstrate to Putin North Korea’s defensive posture and that he maintains close control of his nation’s military activities, even from abroad, said Moon Seong-Mook, an analyst at the Korea Research Institute. based in Seoul.

The projectiles were fired from near the North Korean capital, and flew about 650 kilometers, said South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, which condemned these actions as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

Both missiles fell into the sea outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno assured that his government presented a protest against North Korea through diplomatic channels in Beijing.

The North, with nuclear weapons, has carried out regular launches of all types, from cruise and short-range missiles to enormous intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), with which, it threatens, they can attack United States territory.

Kim and Putin’s meeting underscores how their interests align in the face of their countries’ separate and increasingly intense confrontations with the West.

