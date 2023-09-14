Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered Kim Jong-un the glove from a space suit in orbit several times already, in conjunction with the Vostochny base where they met yesterday. But also a rifle made in Russia of the highest quality, as the Kremlin spokesperson explained. The same gift from Kim to Putin, by the way. The rifle donated in this case, however, was North Korean. “There were also other gifts,” Peskov added without specifying anything else.

Putin also accepted Kim Jong Un’s invitation to visit North Korea. The invitation was proposed at the end of yesterday’s reception at the Vostochny cosmodrome, in the Russian Far East, “characterized by an informal and friendly atmosphere and a spirit of brotherhood”. And the Russian president accepted “with pleasure”.

After the meeting, Kim Jong-un continued his trip to Russia towards Komsomolsk na Amure, in the Khabarovsk territory, and Vladivostok, writes the Tass agency.