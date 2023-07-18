Home page politics

From: Max Schaefer

Split

In Russia there is a wave of arrests of high-ranking generals. Growing disobedience is said to be the reason. US analysts see Putin as responsible.

MOSCOW – The brief uprising of the Wagner Group continues to shape Russian military leadership. The distrust is evidently great. This is indicated by a series of arrests and dismissals of leading generals in the Russian military. The US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports on it – and refers to Russian military bloggers. Among other things, General Sergei Surovikin is said to have been arrested.

The experts from the USA rule out that errors in the Ukraine war are the cause of the arrests and dismissals. Instead, “commanders of some of the most combat-capable units and units in the Russian military” are affected, according to the statement ISW assessment. “These formations and units conduct defensive and offensive operations in key sectors of the frontline in Ukraine.”

Russian soldiers oppose the general staff and threaten to desert

Instead, the ISW sees disobedience as the cause of the wave of arrests. “The commanders present themselves as defenders of their soldiers and address long-standing grievances.” The disobedience also seems to spread to the soldiers who sided with the critical generals. The analysts of the ISW take up an example. Units led by Mikhail Teplinsky threatened to leave their positions in the Kherson region if the Russian Defense Ministry fired or arrested Teplinsky. So they would desert en masse if they were arrested. The ISW relies on an audio file published by an unnamed Russian military blogger.

According to the think tank, Vladimir Putin himself is to blame for the growing disobedience. Instead of standing behind Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov, he hides behind them. In addition, Putin himself circumvents the chain of command and alternately places his trust in different generals – in the hope of rapid success. If they fail to do so, he withdraws it from them again.

According to US analysts, Vladimir Putin is undermining the authority of his defense minister, Sergei Shoigu – and thus encouraging disobedience in his army. (Archive photo) © Sputnik Kremlin Pool Photo/dpa

US analysts blame Putin for growing disobedience among Russian soldiers in the Ukraine war

“Putin has cultivated an environment in which military personnel, officials and even Russian war correspondents bypassed Shoigu and Gerasimov to offer Putin their assessments of the current war situation and their recommendations for further action,” the ISW report says. The experts cite Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin as the most prominent example. Putin would have allowed him to operate outside the chain of command and basic strategy.

Vladimir Putin: The political career of the Russian head of state in pictures View photo gallery

According to US experts, the wave of arrests and the “crisis in the Russian chain of command” and their impact on morale influenced the further course of the war. Specifically, they expect these issues to hamper Russia’s ability to conduct tactical offensive operations.

In Russia, the wave of arrests is causing resentment: “Judging by the list of already suspended commanders (the most intelligent are suspended), our General Staff does not see the enemy as a greater threat, but the undermining of its own authority, which he – let’s be honest – among the members of the army for a long time,” quotes the Picture Russian blogger Yuri Podoliak, who has around 2.8 million subscribers on Telegram. (ms)