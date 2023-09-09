Russian President Vladimir Putin “he is now hopeless, as a man and a politician. He killed Prigozhin, at least that’s the information we have”. This was stated by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky speaking at a conference in Kiev, quoted by BBC news in Russian.

Read also

Zelensky did not explain what information his government has about Putin’s involvement in the crash of the plane carrying the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin. The Kremlin, with statements by spokesman Dmitry Peskov, flatly denied the president’s involvement in Prigozhin’s death. Putin, in a message a few days after the crash of the plane, recalled the head of Wagner calling him “a talented man who made serious mistakes”.

“The morale of the Russians plummeted, because they used the Wagnerites as cover, sending them forward without allowing them to go back. I think they have lost this protection, that of hiding behind the lives of the mercenaries. For us it is clearly better,” Zelensky commented. .

It is useless to propose to Zelensky the hypothesis of a negotiation with Putin, as CNN does. “When you want to reach a compromise or talk to someone, you can’t do it with a liar”, says the Ukrainian president. “Have you seen any compromises by Putin on other issues? With Georgia? With Moldova?” Zelensky said in response to international leaders, such as Brazilian president Lula, who are pushing for a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

PUTIN: “WAR UNLEASHED FROM THE WEST”

At the same time, Putin also spoke. The Russian president accused the West of deliberately provoking the war in Ukraine to slow down Russia’s development. Her words were spoken during a speech before young scientists at the Russian Federal Nuclear Center in Saratov, reports Tass.

Putin began by recalling that he had already met the young scientists of the Center in 2014 (the year in which Russia occupied Crimea, ed). “At the time – he stated – our adversaries had only taken the first steps to try to reduce our technological sovereignty, to oppose our development. At the time we said that energetic steps were needed to ensure our technological sovereignty. I must say that our forecasts are been confirmed… they also provoked the conflict in Ukraine and benefited from it”. ” I believe – he added – that all this has been done deliberately to create further conditions to reduce our economic growth and slow down Russian development”.

“Then (in 2014) we started thinking that something had to be done to ensure our sovereignty. A lot has been done, but there is still more to be done,” Putin noted, without explaining how the West pushed the Russia to invade Ukraine. His statements also sound like an admission of the negative economic consequences of the war for Russia.