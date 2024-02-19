For the third consecutive day, the family of Russian opponent Alexei Navalny has not been able to see his mortal remains. Authorities argue that the delay is because the investigation into his death in prison is dragging on. Yulia Navalnaya, the politician's wife, plans to meet in Brussels with the foreign ministers of the European Union, who will send “a strong message of support to the freedom fighters in Russia.” Shortly before the meeting, Navalnaya accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of “killing” her husband.

Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny, who died on Friday, February 16 in an Arctic prison colony, will participate on Monday, February 19, in a meeting of foreign ministers of the European Union, the head of the community diplomacy, Josep Borrell. Shortly before this meeting, Yulia Navalnaya accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of “killing” her husband in a video posted on X.

“On Monday I will welcome Yulia Navalnaya to the EU Foreign Affairs Council,” declared the head of European diplomacy in X on Sunday evening. “EU ministers will send a strong message of support to freedom fighters in Russia and honor the memory of Alexei Navalny,” he wrote.

On Monday, I will welcome Yulia Navalnaya at the EU Foreign Affairs Council. EU Ministers will send a strong message of support to freedom fighters in Russia and honor the memory of Alexi @navalny. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) February 18, 2024



Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Yulia Navalnaya's statements “will help all Europeans better understand what kind of violent system we have to confront and contain in Ukraine.”

“It makes us feel the threat that weighs on Russian citizens and on all regions of our Europe, a continent where violence, brutality and war have been reestablished in a shameful and irresponsible manner,” Tajani added in a statement.

Putin “wanted to end our hope.”

In a video released shortly before the meeting in Brussels, Yulia Navalnaya accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of “killing” her husband.

“Three days ago, Vladimir Putin killed my husband, Alexei Navalny. Putin killed the father of my children,” she said in the video posted on social media.

“With him, (Putin) wanted to kill our hope, our freedom, our future,” said Yulia Navalnaya.

And now you can enjoy Alexey Navalny. Продолжать бороться за нашу с вами страну. I am trying to see the rayom ​​so much. pic.twitter.com/aBOIvcYHHk — Yulia Navalnaya (@yulia_navalnaya) February 19, 2024



Repressed tributes

Over the weekend, Russian police detained hundreds of people in dozens of cities who had come to lay flowers and light candles in honor of Alexei Navalny at monuments to victims of Stalinist-era repression.

Only in Saint Petersburg, in the northwest of Russia, This weekend the judges sentenced 154 of these people to sentences of up to 14 days in jail for violating the strict legislation regulating demonstrations, according to decisions made public by the press service of local courts.

Human rights groups and independent media outlets have reported similar convictions in other cities.

Anti-Kremlin demonstrations and other public actions opposing the regime are illegal in Russia under legislation prohibiting unauthorized gatherings.

Police officers detain a man during a meeting in memory of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, near the monument to victims of political repression, in Moscow, Russia, on February 17, 2024. © Reuters

The US ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, said she had paid her respects on Sunday at a makeshift memorial in Moscow at the Solovetsky stone, a monument to victims of political repression.

Barriers were also erected on Sunday around another memorial in the capital, in front of a monument known as the “Mourning Wall”, according to an AFP journalist.

Several dozen police stood guard, but a few people were allowed to approach the monument to lay flowers.

Navalny's relatives await his body

Navalny's relatives declared on Monday, February 19 that, For the third day in a row, the family had been denied access to his body. The mother of the deceased “is not authorized” to enter the mortuary where he could be laid to rest, Navalny's spokesperson, Kira Iarmich, explained on social media.

“Alexei's mother and her lawyers arrived at the morgue early this morning. They were not allowed to enter. One of the lawyers was literally pushed out. When we asked the staff if Alexei's body was there, they did not answer.”

They are lying, playing with time and they don't even hide it

The authorities have informed the mother of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his lawyers that the investigation into his death has been “expanded” in prison. “We don't know how long it will last. The cause of death remains undetermined. They are lying, playing with time and not even hiding it,” added spokeswoman Kira Iarmich.

On Saturday, his relatives described the Russian authorities as “murderers” who sought to “cover their tracks” by refusing to hand over his body, while the Kremlin remained silent despite the accusations from the West and the rallies in tribute to the opponent.

Alexei Navalny was the most prominent opposition figure in Russia, where he had gained great popularity thanks to his denunciations of alleged corruption under Vladimir Putin's regime.







02:36 France 24 © France 24

The Russian head of state, who has never mentioned Navalny by name, was visiting the Urals on Friday and made no mention of his death.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov accused Western leaders of having reacted in an “absolutely unacceptable” and “hysterical” manner to the death of Alexei Navalny, which caused consternation and great emotion around the world.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva asked on Sunday not to jump to conclusions about the causes of Alexei Navalny's death.

“I think it is a matter of common sense (…) If the death was suspicious, we must first investigate to find out what the citizen died of,” Lula told reporters in Addis Ababa, where he is attending a Union summit. Africana, adding: “If they judge now and say I don't know who ordered the murder and it wasn't him, then they will have to apologize. Why rush to accuse?”

With AFP

This article was adapted from its original in French