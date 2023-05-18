Home page politics

From: Katja Saake

Split

Russia seems to be proceeding with poison attacks against Kremlin critics and critical journalists. The FBI investigated several cases after symptoms of poisoning.

Moscow – Russia may have carried out poison attacks on several occasions since the beginning of the Ukraine war to intimidate critics of the Kremlin. The independent Russian news portal Agentsvo reports on possible assassination attempts by Russia on the head of an American NGO and a former US ambassador to Ukraine. In addition, journalists critical of the Kremlin may have been monitored and put under pressure by the Russian secret service.

Russia has repeatedly carried out poison attacks against critics. © Christian Ohde/imago-images.de

Poison attack from Russia? NGO leader reports symptoms of poisoning

Agentsvo describes two alleged cases of Russian poison attacks. They are said to have happened in the spring of 2023. Natalia Arno, the head of the “Free Russia Foundation”, a non-profit organization based in the USA that works for a free democratic Russia, was allegedly the victim of a Russian poison attack during a trip to Europe, the news portal writes.

Arno himself had reported on the possible poison attack in a post on social media: “There is a suspicion that I was poisoned during my last trip to Europe, possibly by a nerve agent that was investigated by a Western secret service, I still have Neuropathy symptoms, but overall I’m much better,” the US news portal quoted Daily Beast the activist.

Arno is committed to promoting democracy, human rights and freedom in her native Russia and in Eurasia. In 2014, she founded the Free Russia Foundation to pool efforts by pro-democracy Russians. The organization advises Western policymakers and supports activists who are being persecuted by the Russian or Belarusian governments.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

Putin agents on the road: FBI investigates suspected Russian poison attack

During a stay in the Czech Republic at the beginning of May this year, Arno reported that he felt very unwell Agentsvo citing talks with personal acquaintances of the NGO boss. She was in Prague for a meeting of Russian opposition figures organized by Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky. There she felt numbness in her body and pain in different parts of her body. Shortly before the symptoms appeared, Arno noticed that the door to her hotel room was open and there was a strange smell in the room, similar to the “aroma of cheap perfume,” an acquaintance told the Russian news portal.

The next morning, Arno flew back to the United States, where she has lived for ten years. There she went to the hospital because the symptoms had not subsided and informed the state authorities. The FBI then opened an investigation and took away clothing and other items that Arno had with her on her trip for investigation purposes. About the result of the investigations could Agentsvo according to their own statements, however, received no further information.

During the Prague meeting, a Russian journalist who recently left her homeland suffered from health problems Agentsvo further reported. The journalist turned to the Berlin Charité, where the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was treated after a poison attack and Novichok poisoning.

Allegations against the Kremlin: Former US ambassador allegedly poisoned by Russia

These incidents do not seem to have been the only ones: Russia is said to have carried out at least one other alleged poisoning attack since 2020. John Herbst, former US ambassador to Ukraine, is said to have had symptoms of poisoning in the months before the Russian attack on Ukraine. The FBI then launched an investigation into the sharp deterioration in Herbst’s health, acquaintances told the Russian news portal. Herbst now works as senior director of the Eurasian Center at the American think tank Atlantic Council.

This confirmed in a press release on Tuesday (May 16) that Herbst was ill in April 2021 and showed symptoms that could indicate poisoning – including increased levels of toxins in his blood. Physicians would have treated Herbst, but “could not have clearly concluded that poisoning had occurred”. US law enforcement also took a blood sample from him, but the lab results showed no toxic compounds.

Concern about Putin’s people: Kremlin-critical investigative journalist possibly target

Not only poison attacks, but also attempts at intimidation, Russia is said to have used against its critics since the beginning of the Ukraine war. Authoritarian states also take action against their supposed “enemies” beyond their national borders. Like several informants Agentsvo reported that the hotel room of investigative journalist Hristo Grozev was broken into in the summer of 2022 at a journalists’ conference on Russia in Montenegro. Grozev has been working for the journalist collective since 2015 Bellingcat and was involved in several important investigations, including on Russian poison attacks. The investigative research made it possible, for example, to identify the perpetrators of the poisoning attack on Navalny and the poisoning attack on Sergei and Julia Skripal.

When searching Grozev’s hotel room in the summer of 2022, hackers may have accessed information in the journalist’s personal devices, an acquaintance said Agentsvo. In his own opinion, Grozev has long since become a target of the Kremlin as a result of his Russia-critical work: he told the Austrian newspaper in early February butterflythat he would not return to his adopted home of Vienna, where he had lived for almost 20 years. He had “received several warnings from various law enforcement agencies in Europe”. There is clear evidence that his life is in danger. “I suspect that there are more Russian agents, informers and henchmen in the city than police officers,” Grozev told dem butterfly.

In the past, the Russian secret service has repeatedly carried out poison attacks on Russian opposition figures and critics of the Kremlin. Most recently, the poison attack on the Russian opposition politician Alexej Navalny in August 2020 caused a stir. The Berlin Charité, which treated him, had found him to have the nerve agent Novichok. The Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter had previously been victims of a Russian poisoning attack. Former Russian secret service agent Alexander Litvinenko was also killed by a radioactive substance on behalf of the FSB in 2006. Most recently, the Russian opposition politician Elvira Vikhareva is said to have been poisoned since the end of 2022. (kasa)