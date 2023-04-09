Sunday, April 9, 2023, 00:58





The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, took advantage this week of the act of handing over the credentials to the new ambassadors in Russia to scold the US representatives, Lynn Tracey, and the EU, Roland Galharague, for the “deterioration of relations” bilateral because of Washington’s and Brussels’ support for the war in Ukraine.

In a rare session, Putin received the ambassadors in a large, high-ceilinged, solemn-looking Kremlin hall, but kept a distance of tens of meters from them, allegedly for fear of the coronavirus or other security reasons. Some sources pointed out that the president is particularly concerned about staying safe from possible attacks at public events as a result of the war in Ukraine. But that distancing, and the way he addressed the new diplomats in Moscow, also had its counterpart. The Kremlin chief was snubbed by representatives who did not applaud his speech and dismissed him in silence when he left the lectern and left the room.

In his address, Putin looked directly at the new US ambassador and stated that “Washington’s support for color revolutions like the one in Kiev in 2014 have led to the current crisis and the deterioration of bilateral relations.” He then turned to the representative of the European Union and blurted out: “We will agree that our relations are severely deteriorated.” Before saying goodbye, he made the same mention to the Norwegian ambassador while he asked his Danish counterpart for support for an independent investigation of the attack on the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

The coldness with which the Kremlin chief treated the diplomats was reciprocated. “Putin expected applause when he finished speaking, but none came,” said adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Minister Anton Geraschenko. Some Western media made it clear that the president did not try to approach the entourage to say hello, which would have annoyed several of the ambassadors. A discomfort that grew as the president reproached the attitudes of some of the countries that were going to receive diplomatic credentials. In the end, he only obtained a silence that was captured by cameras and viralized on social networks. Last year Putin faced a similar moment of tension, but Russian televisions cut the broadcast of the event.