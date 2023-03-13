Vladimir Putin receives Ramzan Kadyrov in the Kremlin. The Russian president meets the Chechen leader and the face to face is documented by a video released by the Russian authorities and relaunched on Telegram by Anton Gerashenko, a consultant to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry. “Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, the fighters of the Chechen Republic are successfully serving in the special operation zone. We carry out all your orders and are ready to act until the end of the war,” Kadyrov’s words according to Gerashenko.

“The inhabitants of the region fully support the special military operation and consider it necessary to achieve the objectives. We will not disappoint you”, adds Kadyrov, reading a message, as you can see, written in huge characters: on an A4 sheet, as you can see, just over 10 lines fit. “I see how your men are fighting in the military special operation. Give them my greetings, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” replies Putin.