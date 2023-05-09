Home page politics

Russian soldiers march to Red Square to take part in a Victory Day military parade in Moscow. © Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

Overshadowed by the Ukraine war, the traditional military parade is taking place in Moscow to mark the 78th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany. Putin sees Russia as a victim – and speaks of war for the first time.

MOSCOW – On the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, Russian President Vladimir Putin portrayed his country as an alleged victim in the current war against Ukraine. “Today, civilization is again at a crucial turning point,” Putin told thousands of soldiers in Moscow’s Red Square on Tuesday.

“A real war has been unleashed against our fatherland,” he added, referring to the battles against Ukraine that he himself ordered more than a year ago. “But we fought back international terrorism, we will protect Donbass residents and we will ensure our security.”

Russia launched a war of aggression against Ukraine on February 24, 2022 – and justifies it again and again with the unsubstantiated claim that the West threatened Russia. Even more than a year after the beginning of the war, until the very end in Moscow there was usually only talk of a “special military operation”.

Also guests from abroad

According to official information, around 8,000 soldiers are deployed in Red Square – apparently including men who have fought in Ukraine in recent months. Contrary to what was originally announced, a number of foreign heads of state and government were guests in the honorary gallery – namely from the ex-Soviet republics of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Armenia.

Especially after a drone incident at the Kremlin, there has been repeated speculation in the past few days as to whether the parade will actually take place or whether it will be canceled for security reasons. In the night of last Wednesday, two drones penetrated the Kremlin premises. They were able to be brought down by anti-aircraft defenses over the dome of the Senate Palace. Moscow holds Kiev responsible for the alleged attempted assassination of Putin. Ukraine rejects this and speaks of a Russian staging. dpa