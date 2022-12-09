Home page politics

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin explains why Russia is attacking Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. © Screenshot/Telegram/@chtddd

In the Ukraine war, Russian troops attack the Ukrainian infrastructure. Putin explained the reason for these attacks personally.

Munich – Vladimir Putin’s troops are increasingly attacking Ukraine’s critical infrastructure during the Ukraine war. The supply of electricity and water are affected. Now the Kremlin boss personally acknowledged these attacks, explained what was behind these attacks and blamed Ukraine.

Putin meets with military officers – and gives reason for attacks on energy infrastructure

According to Russian sources, Putin met military officers in the Kremlin to wish them Happy New Year already. Videos also appeared of him toasting a glass of champagne with the officers and chatting with them. He also justified the attacks on the Ukrainian infrastructure. Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashenko published the leaked video from Russian sources with English subtitles.

“There is a lot of noise about our attacks on the neighboring country’s energy infrastructure,” Putin said, referring to Ukraine. “Yes, we do that,” he continues dryly and then asks: “But who started it? Who attacked the bridge?” On October 8, an explosion occurred on the Crimean Bridge, which connects the annexed peninsula with Russia. Initially, Ukraine did not comment, but Ukrainian security sources finally confirmed that the Ukrainian internal intelligence service SBU conducted an “operation”.

Ukraine war: Russia attacks energy infrastructure – but Putin accuses Kiev of “genocide”.

“Who destroyed the power lines of the Kursk nuclear reactor? Who doesn’t supply Donetsk with water?” the apparently tipsy Putin continues. Then he makes a harsh reproach to Ukraine. Not supplying a city with a population of one million people with water is an “act of genocide”, according to Putin. However, nobody said anything about it, he complains: “Not even a beep, complete silence!”

But as soon as Russia answers, there are “noises and screams all over the universe,” the Russian ruler complained in conversation with the officers. “That will not prevent us from fulfilling war tasks,” assures the Kremlin boss. He then thanks the soldiers who are involved in the war of aggression against Ukraine. On Russian television, an ex-Duma member expressed his fears about the “dissolution” of Russia. (bb)