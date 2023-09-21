Putin joked about the head of Sberbank Gref, who asked for a billion from the budget

Russian President Vladimir Putin joked at the head of Sberbank German Gref, who asked to allocate a billion from the budget to support the Sberbank educational project in the field of IT, reports RIA News.

The head of state asked what kind of financial assistance is required for the construction of schools, Gref replied that “a billion a year would be great.”

“Fine. I pulled it out straight with pliers. German Oskarovich is ashamed to say that he is asking the Federation for a billion. So rich, but he’s asking for a billion,” said the Russian leader.

The head of Sberbank said that the organization had invested a huge amount of money in the project, to which Vladimir Putin said that an extra billion from the federal budget would not hurt and promised to allocate funds.

Earlier on September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived on a working trip to Veliky Novgorod. During the trip, the head of state plans to hold a meeting of the State Council Presidium on the development of the labor market in Russia. In addition, the president will meet with the winners of the high technology championship.