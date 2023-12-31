Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in his New Year's speech on Sunday that his country “will never back down.”

Putin said in his speech, which was broadcast via the media, “We have repeatedly proven that we can undertake the most difficult tasks and that we will never back down because no force can divide us and stop our development.”

The Russian President added, “We decide and create the fate of Russia. We are one big family, and we will ensure confident development. We are together.”

In his speech, he noted that Russia strongly defended its national interests, freedom and security in 2023. He stated that the main thing that united and unites Russians is the fate of the homeland and a deep understanding of the utmost importance of the historical stage that Russia is going through.

Putin emphasized: “We realize, fully and clearly, that a lot is related to the extent of our reliance on ourselves in this period, our thinking about what is best, and our desire to support each other in word and deed. Working for the common good has united society. We are united.” “In our thoughts, in our work and in our fighting, we show the most important characteristics of the Russian people: solidarity, compassion and steadfastness.”