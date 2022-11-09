Home page politics

Of: Marcus Gable

Split

A man for traditional values: Vladimir Putin wants to protect his Russia from “gay propaganda”. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS



Russia is richer by a decree. In this way, Vladimir Putin wants to preserve “traditional values” and probably also his power. There is even talk of “gay propaganda”.

Munich – Vladimir Putin apparently fears nothing more than external influences. So from other parts of the world. Mainly from the west. And not just since the start of the Ukraine war.

While the Kremlin boss knows how to silence his opponents in Russia, he has to reckon with the fact that critics outside his reach could be heard by the citizens of his country. A nightmare for the powerful man in Moscow, whose reputation has recently suffered not only because of the partial mobilization, but also among his own population.

Putin issues decree: threats from other states and “gay propaganda”

Apparently to strengthen his position again, Putin issued a decree to defend Russia against threats from other states and from so-called “gay propaganda” – which initially sounds very confused and completely out of date. And even if you take a closer look at the content, it doesn’t get any better.

The decree emphasizes the importance of “traditional values ​​as the basis of Russian society”. It is also mentioned that Moscow – i.e. Putin – must take “urgent measures” to counter threats from terrorist organizations, “certain mass media”, as well as from the USA and “other unfriendly foreign countries”, which Germany can probably count among react.

Video: Withdrawal of Russian troops from the annexed territory of Kherson

Decree for Russia: Putin fears “destruction of the traditional family unit”

Threats “from certain organizations and people on Russian soil” must also be averted. Which brings us to “gay propaganda”. Because according to the decree, “foreign” thoughts could be carried into society. And there is a threat of “propaganda for non-traditional sexual relationships destroying the traditional family unit”.

A controversial law was passed in Russia in 2013 that bans “gay propaganda” aimed at minors. An extension is currently being discussed in Parliament, which could then also affect all adults. Human rights activists fear that this would ban any mention of same-sex couples in the future. As if homosexuality didn’t exist.

The new decree was well received by a representative of the Russian Orthodox Church. Senior cleric Fyodor Lukyanov told the state news agency mugwith the help of which “our people and our children could be protected from pollution”. (mg, afp)