Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a review of weapons laws in Russia on Tuesday, after a bloody shooting at a school in the Tatarstan region.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said shortly after the shooting in which 11 people were killed, “The president ordered that a new framework be urgently drafted on the type of weapons that civilians are allowed to carry, taking into account the type of” weapon used in the shooting process in Kazan.
