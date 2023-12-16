Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of foreign “interference” during the electoral campaign for the presidential elections in Russia, scheduled for March 2024.

Putin, who is running for re-election, said during a televised meeting with leaders of parties represented in the Duma, the lower house of parliament, that “any interference in Russia’s internal affairs will be severely suppressed under Russian laws.”

He stressed, “We defend the freedom, sovereignty, and right of our people to choose their future.” The Russian people alone are the source of power in our country.”

The Russian President thanked the members of the parties represented in Parliament that participate “in the special military operation” in Ukraine and “fight side by side for Russia,” and those that help the soldiers and their families.

Last week, Putin announced his candidacy for the presidential elections scheduled for March 17.