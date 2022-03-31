War between Russia and Ukraine, sanctions are not working

There war in Ukraine for now on the field he has no winners. There Russia continues to attack almost undisturbed all the cities of the village. USA And Born they are merely offering support to the army of Zelensky in terms of weapons, but for the moment I don’t intend to put a foot on the war territory and also prohibit the no fly zonetrusting in the effectiveness of the heavy penalties imposed on a fly. But something on that front it’s not working as it should.

Putin he’s winning that war according to official changes from the Russian currency on that American. The ruble Russian, in fact, has recovered his prewar value despite Western sanctions on the country’s exports and financial systems. The currency is traded at 75.5 per dollar, compared to nearly 140 per dollar in early March, when it collapsed with the arrival of sanctions. The value is better than last February 22, two days before the invasion, when it was a 80 per dollar. A severe blow to the West and a further threat to the supplies of gas.

