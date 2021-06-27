Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to submit a report on preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup by December 1.

“The Government of the Russian Federation, with the participation of the Administration of the President of the Russian Federation, to assist interested bodies and organizations in the preparation and holding of the 2022 FIFA World Cup,” on behalf of head of state, published on the Kremlin website.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Presidential Aide Igor Levitin have been appointed responsible for the execution of the order.

On June 21, Putin discussed preparations for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar with FIFA chief Gianni Infantino. At the same time, the Prime Minister of Qatar Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdel Aziz Al Thani said that the country’s government will require fans to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

In early June, Putin, speaking at the SPIEF plenary session, wished Qatar success in hosting the world football championship in 2022. The President expressed confidence that Qatar will host the tournament with great success.

At the end of April, Qatar’s ambassador to Moscow, Ahmed bin Nasser Al Thani, said in an interview with Izvestia that the state, when organizing the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha, is equal to the successful experience of Russia.

According to the diplomat, in 2018 the countries entered into cooperation, including in the field of security and in the organizational sphere. Qatar intends to benefit from the successful experience of the Russian Federation in organizing the World Cup.

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar will take place from November 21 to December 18, 2022. Tournament matches will be held in five Qatari cities.