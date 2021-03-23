The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, who likes so much that the cameras record him in snapshots that enhance his significance, virility or closeness to people, this time did not want to publicly show the moment in which one of the Russian vaccines. It is not even known with which of the three drugs to prevent covid-19 currently in circulation in the country has been vaccinated. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov has limited himself to reporting that Putin received the puncture this afternoon and “is fine, on Wednesday he will have a working day as usual.”

Putin announced by surprise this Monday that the time had come to get vaccinated, after, until now, he declined to provide dates and even stated that the turn for those over 65 had not yet arrived due to alleged contraindications. The Kremlin chief turned 69 last October. In another of his frequent video conferences, Putin said that “vaccination is, of course, a voluntary choice of each person, a personal decision of each one. In particular, I myself intend to do it tomorrow.

This Tuesday at noon, when asked how and when Putin would be vaccinated, Peskov told the press that “he does not like to be vaccinated in front of the cameras.” He only pointed out that it would be at the end of the day, at night, and did not specify the place. He also did not want to reveal whether the inoculated medicine was the famous Spútnik V, the EpiVacCorona, created in the Véktor laboratories in Novosibirsk (Siberia), or the CoviVac of the Chumákov center in Moscow. According to Peskov, “all three vaccines are just as reliable.”

Without doing “the monkey”



According to the Russian newspaper ‘Kommersant’, last February, during a meeting with the directors of the main Russian media, Putin already advanced that “I am not going to act like a monkey by vaccinating myself in front of the cameras” as other world leaders have done. . In particular, the American Joe Biden, the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the prime ministers of Israel and the United Kingdom, Benjamin Netanyahu and Boris Johnson, respectively, and even the Venezuelan leader, Nicolás Maduro.

The Russian president assured on Monday that in his country “6.3 million people have already been vaccinated with the first component, of which 4.3 million did so completely, that is, they received the first and second doses.” Russia’s population reaches 145 million inhabitants, so it would not have been amiss if its president had taken the opportunity to strengthen confidence in the vaccine by showing the moment in which it was administered. Most Russians, according to various polls, are reluctant to get vaccinated.

Putin also announced on Monday that production of the drug will soon increase from 2 million to 10 million doses a month. The Spútnik V vaccine, already tested in 56 countries, is having enormous success and may soon also be authorized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

But the top Russian leader regretted the statements of European Commissioner Thierry Breton, who said on Sunday that the European Union did not need the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus. “We do not impose anything on anyone, but when we hear these kinds of statements from certain officials, we wonder what interests they defend and who they represent. The interests of pharmaceutical companies or the interests of European citizens? ”Putin deplored. Russia registered 8,457 new infections since yesterday, the lowest figure in the last six months.