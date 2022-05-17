Home page politics

Of: Tobias Utz

Russia’s plans for the Ukraine war are failing, and domestic pressure on Putin is growing. The President is apparently interfering in military strategies.

Moscow – Wladimir Putin is the “autocratic ruler” in the Kremlin. Russia expert Sabine Fischer from the “Foundation for Science and Politics” is certain of that. At least since the constitutional reform in 2020, Putin has been able to remain in the presidency.

Independent of political processes, Vladimir Putin is now also increasingly intervening in the country’s military affairs. The Guardian reports that the Russian president is now working surprisingly closely with Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov. “We believe that Putin and Gerasimov are involved in tactical decisions at a level that we would normally expect a colonel or a brigadier general to make,” one of the military sources told the British newspaper. The information provided by the anonymous source has not yet been substantiated by either statements by Putin or by statements by Defense Minister Shoigu.

Ukraine war: Putin intervenes in military strategy – because of heavy losses?

Ben Barry, a former British Army officer, told the Guardian: “A head of government should have better things to do than make military decisions. He should set the political strategy instead of getting bogged down in day-to-day business.”

President Vladimir Putin and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov at meetings. (Archive photo) © Mikhail Tereshchenko/Imago Images

Putin’s intervention in military strategy may be linked to Russia’s heavy casualties Ukraine war together. He has to answer for this domestically, the pressure is growing. The head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service now even assumes that the “coup in Moscow” has already begun. However, his statements cannot be independently verified. According to the Ukrainian General Staff Russia already more than 27,000 soldiers in the Ukraine lost.

The Ukrainian military describes Russia’s current actions as “phase three” of the war. It is assumed that the Kremlin ordered that areas won be secured first before new attacks were launched. “Phase one” was Russia’s failed attempt to take Ukraine in 15 days, “phase two” the much slower offensive in Donbass. (do)