Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschoßmann, Jens Kiffmeier

Press Split

Russia is being criticized after the organized re-election of Vladimir Putin. The national and international reactions to the election results.

After Putin's election victory : Medvedev threatens the West

: Medvedev threatens the West Elections in Russia : Vladimir Putin achieves desired record result

: Vladimir Putin achieves desired record result Election as a “farce”: The Kremlin leader is criticized abroad for the vote

Update from March 17th, 9:01 p.m.: The team of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who died in Russian custody, has questioned the partial results of the presidential election in Russia, according to which Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin received almost 88 percent of the vote. “The percentages invented for Putin clearly have nothing to do with reality,” Leonid Volkov said on Sunday on the Telegram online service. Volkov was one of Navalny's closest confidants and, among other things, former chief of staff.

Medvedev attacks the West after the election in Russia

Update from March 17th, 8:46 p.m: Putin's henchmen are getting into position: After the election in Russia, which was overshadowed by allegations of manipulation, the Kremlin sees little reason for international relaxation. On the contrary, just a few minutes after the announcement of a first result, Dmitri Medvedev mocked the West: “Congratulations to all enemies of Russia for Vladimir Putin's brilliant victory,” the former president wrote on X. In the past weeks and months, the Russian politician has been repeatedly appeared with blatant threats against the West.

First report: Moscow – The election in Russia is completed: According to the first official partial results, the Kremlin boss received Wladimir Putin almost 88 percent of the votes in the ballot. This ensures that the Russian ruler will have another six-year term in office. There were no serious rival candidates for Putin, which is not the only reason why the election was heavily criticized abroad.

Zelenskyj on the Russia election: Putin is a power-hungry dictator

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described Putin as a power-hungry “dictator.” “It is clear to everyone in the world that this person – as has often happened in history – is simply sick of power and will do anything to be able to rule forever,” Zelenskyy said in online services.

Vladimir Putin wins the election in Russia. © IMAGO/Sofya Sandurskaya

Reactions to Putin and the election in Russia: Zelenskyj becomes clear

In view of the Russian invasion of his homeland and the war that has now lasted more than two years, Zelenskyj demanded justice. “There must be just retribution for everything Russian murderers have done in this war and in the interests of Putin’s lifelong power,” he said. “He is only afraid of one thing – justice.” Ukraine's demands for a peace agreement with Moscow include, among other things, that those responsible in Russia's politics and military should be held accountable before an international court.

Navalny extends the list of Putin's victims – an overview View photo series

Poland on Putin's presidential election: Election in Russia “not legal, free and fair”

After the first partial results of the presidential election in Russia were announced, Poland criticized the vote as “not legal”. “Russia’s presidential election is not legal, free and fair,” said the Foreign Ministry in Warsaw on Sunday evening. The election was held “under severe repression” and in occupied parts of Ukraine in violation of international law. (cgsc with dpa and afp)