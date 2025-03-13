Two days after kyiv and Washington signed in Saudi Arabia a proposal for a high fire of the fighting in Ukraine of 30 days, the president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, has pronounced for the first time on that truce. During the press conference with his main ally, President Belaruso, Alexander Lukashenko, the Russian leader has been shown “In favor of Alto el Fuego”although he has assured that “there are inconveniences” and will have to address the “nuances” with the American party, which could lead to a Russian negative to the proposal sponsored by Donald Trump.

The Kremlin has confirmed that Putin will receive this afternoon at the special envoy of the US for the Middle East and Russia, Steve Witkoff, who landed on Thursday morning in Moscow. With him he will address the proposal of truce for Ukraine that was already accepted by kyiv. “The encounter between Witkoff and Putin It will take place today afternoon behind closed doors“said Yuri Ushakov, presidential advisor for International Affairs, to the Izvestia newspaper.

“Russia agrees with the proposal for the cessation of military actions, but we start that this should lead to lasting peace and eliminate the original reasons for the crisis,” Putin said before a room full of media. He was willing to deal with the US about the application of the truce, an agreement that Washington and kyiv reached in the Saudi city of Yeda. “It may be that President Trump and I We talk to him by phone and discuss it together. But the idea itself to put an end to the conflict by peaceful means we support it, “he said.

However, I propose a series of inconveniences, especially in relation to Ukrainian soldiers who still fight in the Russian region of Kursk. “Are all those who are there going out without fighting? Should we let them go after they have committed numerous crimes against the civilian population? Or will the Ukrainian leaders order them to depose their weapons and surrender? How will we do it? It is not understood, “he said.

He also said the same about the two thousand kilometers in front in Ukrainian territory, where he said, Russian troops advance in almost all sectors and have Options to surround great enemy units. “How are those 30 days to be used? For Ukraine to continue the forced mobilization? So that weapons display there?” He said.

Putin, who traveled to Kursk on the eve, also questioned who will take care of the control and verification of the cessation of hostilities and that the enemy does not take advantage of it to regroup. “How will we be guaranteed that none of that will happen? How will control be organized?”

(More information shortly)