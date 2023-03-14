Home page politics

Michelle Brey

Things are seething between the Kremlin around Vladimir Putin and Wagner boss Prigozhin. According to the US think tank ISW, the conflict is now reaching its peak.

Kiev – The fighting over Bakhmut, which has been going on for months, continues. The boss of Wagner mercenaries, Yevgeny Prigozhin, spoke of a “very difficult” situation. Especially in Bachmut the Wagner mercenaries play a central role. But the conflict between the Kremlin, which has been smoldering for weeks, Wladimir Putin and Prigozhin now seems to be reaching its climax. This is what the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) writes in a March 12 report on the Ukraine conflict.

Wagner-Kremlin conflict: Putin bans Prigozhin recruitment

Because it Russia lack of progress in the battle for Bachmut, the US experts assume that the opportunity is being used to deliberately deploy Wagner troops in the contested area. According to the ISW, the aim is to “weaken Prigozhin and thwart his ambitions for greater influence in the Kremlin”. The report notes that the Russian Defense Ministry was increasingly restricting Prigozhin’s ability to recruit convicts.

The 61-year-old, also known as “Putin’s cook”, had recruited prison inmates for months to serve in the Ukraine war and promised them amnesty on their return to Russia if they survived the fighting in Ukraine. In early February, however, Prigozhin announced that prison recruitment had ended – apparently under pressure from the Defense Ministry in Moscow. In the absence of new prisoners as recruits, the Russian mercenary force could run into difficulties, according to British estimates.

The Ministry of Defense in London pointed out on Monday (March 13) that Moscow had deprived the Wagner boss of the opportunity to recruit mercenaries in prisons. Half of the prisoners used fell victim to the heavy fighting. A nationwide recruiting campaign is not making up for the losses. Only on Friday (March 10) Prigozhin announced the opening of 58 recruitment centers in 42 Russian cities. “If the ban continues, Prigozhin will likely be forced to reduce the scope or intensity of Wagner operations in Ukraine,” a UK official said. And that seems to be just the tip of the iceberg.

Escalation in the Putin-Prigozhin conflict: “elimination of the Wagner troops” in Bakhmut

According to the ISW, the Russian Ministry of Defense is “currently prioritizing the elimination of the Wagner troops on the battlefields in Bakhmut”. The Wagner-Kremlin conflict could thus slow down the pace of advance in the region.

The US think tank cites a “relentless smear campaign” by Prigozhin, beginning in May 2022, against high-ranking figures in the Russian military as the origin of the conflict. For example, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russian Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov. The US experts now suspect an attempt by the military leadership “to take revenge on Prigozhin”.

Has Wagner boss Prigozhin overestimated Vladimir Putin’s trust? © Aleksey Babushkin/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa

In the past, Prigozhin repeatedly claimed decisive combat successes in the Ukraine war. He makes no secret of his opinion that his fighters are far superior to the official Russian military – and keeps messing with Russia’s establishment. Most recently, the Wagner boss publicly criticized Putin. The Kremlin cut the lines of communication: Putin no longer answers the phone.

Has Wagner boss Priogoshin overestimated Putin’s trust?

The ISW suspects that Prigozhin overestimated “Putin’s trust in the Wagner forces”. He tried to replace Russia’s military and political leadership with people from his own ranks. According to the US think tank, the Wagner boss’s military-political ambitions would probably have alarmed Putin.

The Kremlin chief may have seen Prigozhin’s repeated criticism of the Russian military’s war effort as “disloyalty.” He probably saw Prigozhin’s “aggressive self-promotion” at the expense of Shoigu and Gerasimov – people who have been loyal to Putin and his regime for years – as a threat. It is possible that Putin and the Russian Defense Ministry will use Prigozhin as a “scapegoat” once the fighting over Bakhmut has reached its peak, according to the ISW.