From: Andrew Schmid

Photo provided by Belarus’ state agency BelTA via AP shows Alexander Lukashenko (r), President of Belarus, talking to a member of the military during his meeting with top military officials at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training area. © Andrei Stasevich/picture alliance

Will the Wagner Group soon receive support from Belarus? There are reports of corresponding Lukashenko plans; Putin is also involved.

Minsk – There has been speculation for months that Belarus will take part in the Ukraine war. Belarus, formerly known as Byelorussia, is the ex-Soviet republic with the closest ties to Moscow. Ruler Alexander Lukashenko maintains good relations with Vladimir Putin, Belarus was one of five countries worldwide to vote against the UN resolution condemning the Russian war of aggression as such. In 2022, both countries entered into a military alliance. Now Lukashenko is apparently expanding this area – and, following the Russian example, is relying on mercenaries like the Wagner group of “Putin’s cook” Yevgeny Prigoschin.

Mercenary group based on the Russian model? Lukashenko is probably planning a Wagner counterpart

As the German wave reported, Belarus wants to set up its own mercenary force that could intervene in the Ukraine war. Accordingly, Lukashenko allowed the private security company GardService to use firearms. the DW cites Valery Sakhashchik, spokesman for the shadow cabinet of opposition politician Svetlana Tichanovskaya. According to this, employee training began months ago. The company has been increased to “more than a thousand employees” and is also preparing for military operations, it is said.

In addition, informant Sakhashchik explained that Vladimir Putin had invested “a lot of money” in GardService and wanted to create “the Belarusian equivalent of Wagner”. This coincides with reports from the summer that Wagner mercenaries had come to Minsk to train Belarusian men for military action.

What is a mercenary? Mercenaries fight for pay in wars and armed conflicts. They are not part of official warfare, but act autonomously. As a rule, however, they pursue the interests of the country they support. In the case of the Wagner group, this is Russia.

GardService is by no means intended to be politically independent. According to Belarusian journalist Aleksey Karpeko, the security company was founded on the basis of a private company called Globalcastom-Management, owned by the wife of the then head of the Presidential Office, Viktor Sheeman.

Wagner group is currently fighting in eastern Ukraine: “Putin’s cook” as a role model for Lukashenko?

The notorious Wagner group is already active in the Ukraine war. The men fight under the leadership of Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is increasingly gaining power in Russia and increasingly defying the Russian elites. The Wagner mercenaries are not officially subject to the Kremlin, but are pursuing Russian war aims. A similar group could now be installed in Belarus. The Wagner fighters have also been deployed in Mali and Syria, and they are currently fighting primarily in Donbass in eastern Ukraine.

The epicenter of the fighting is currently Soledar: The small town is about 15 kilometers north-east of the town of Bakhmut, which the Russian army and the Wagner mercenaries have been trying to take for months. According to their own statements, they have now made it, although Kyiv denies it. (as)