Home page politics

Of: Tim Vincent Dicke

Split

Putin suddenly relies on other forces in Russia. Are the feared siloviki losing power because of the course of the war in Ukraine?

Moscow – Russia has changed a lot since the start of the war against Ukraine. Tried Moscow before February 24, there is no longer any sign of democracy. Instead, members of the opposition are being persecuted more drastically than ever, opponents of war have to expect horrendous penalties. But the giant empire is not only changing in public. In the background, too, Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin is reorganizing the political system.

Because behind the scenes of the Kremlin, things are brewing. Apparently they are losing so far extremely powerful siloviki – Secret service agents who rose to elite positions after the collapse of the Soviet Union – clearly in power. The mood in the Russian intelligence apparatus is bad. At least that’s what a former FSB employee says. Maria Dmitrieva (31) was able to escape from Russia, he admitted ARD an interview after her escape.

Russia’s secret services dissatisfied with Ukraine war

“I want death to end. I don’t want people to die in Ukraine anymore, I don’t want Russians to die,” she told the newspaper contrasts-Magazine of the public service broadcaster. Many within the domestic intelligence service now believe the Ukraine war is lost, she explained. “They said they were tired. You don’t just leave the FSB like that. It’s a very prestigious work that’s very hard to come by. And when three young employees resign within a month, it shows that they don’t agree with the system,” says Dmitrieva.

Putin has noticed this dissatisfaction, and he probably now wants to secure his power by other means. This can be seen in the imposition of martial law. The Kremlin announced that it would only apply in the four annexed Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhia. In fact, the freedom of people in Russia itself is also being restricted.

Vladimir Putin: His war against Ukraine has been disastrous so far. © Sergey Bobylev/AFP

Like Russian human rights lawyer Pavel Chikov German press agency explained that there is a curfew and military censorship in the regions, checkpoints are set up and movement is restricted. Arrests of up to 30 days, confiscation of property, detention of people from abroad and travel restrictions for Russian citizens are also possible. Chikov and other experts emphasize that basically all regions of Russia are affected by martial law.

Russia’s prime minister gets a promotion

At the same time, the Russian president delegated special powers to regional authorities across Russia and created an influential new governing body, the Coordinating Council. The council is not led by a representative from the ranks of the secret service or the military, but by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. In contrast to other prominent political figures, the head of government hardly attracts attention in public with provocative statements and mostly stays in the background.

Vladimir Putin: The political career of the Russian head of state in pictures View photo gallery

The Decree “To Meet the Needs of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Other Troops, Military Formations and Institutions” instructs the Coordinating Council to prepare the Russian economy for war. The council should ensure that military logistics are controlled and work better. He is also said to keep a watchful eye on the equipment of the Russian fighters.

Russian soldiers complain about the situation in the Ukraine war

Soldiers have been complaining about miserable conditions for months – not only at the front, but also in the barracks at home. Among other things, there were reports that fighters with old weapons would go into the Ukraine conflict. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Minister, shared a video on Twitter that Russian soldiers handling rusted weapons showed. “In addition to plastic bags, the mobilized in Russia also receive rusty weapons,” Gerashchenko commented on the clip.

The rusty weapons may only be an extreme case, but the video symbolizes what is going wrong with the Kremlin troops: mismanagement, corruption and incompetence. With Mishustin, a civilian official now holds a new office with great power. Is this an admission by Putin that the military and secret service in Ukraine have failed? This is how the Russian journalists Farida Rustamova and Maxim Tovkaylo, who used to work for the government-critical broadcaster, see it doschd have worked.

The siloviki are not the “regime’s backbone”

“Until recently, civilian officials have focused on maintaining economic stability and strove to maintain the illusion among ordinary Russians that war is something distant, having little impact on daily life,” Rustamova and Tovkaylo wrote in one guest post of Moscow Times. “But now the president is pushing those same officials to the fore. They should solve the army’s supply problems and boost the morale of the troops.”

Rustamova and Tovkaylo come to the conclusion that the balance of power has shifted significantly in the course of the attack on Ukraine. “As it turned out, it is the civilian officials, and not the siloviki as many assumed, who form the backbone of the regime. Many of these career bureaucrats, who are ultimately the most competent part of the system, were appalled by the invasion. Now Putin wants them to play an important role in the ongoing war effort.” (tvd)