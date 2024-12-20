The president of Russia, Vladimir Putinstated this Thursday that pornographic pages They are a global evil but it showed reluctant to block and called to offer alternative content.

“I think everyone looks at porn websites. It’s like ordering a hamburger“said the Russian leader in his big press conference at the end of the year. He immediately added that it is a “global evil”, but before proceeding to ban them “we must offer people an alternative more interesting.”

These alternatives are designed “so that people open the porn website and say: I’ve already seen this, I want something different,” Putin says, illustrating his words by turning the pages of the notes he had on the table, a gesture that started laughter in the auditorium.

The head of the Kremlin responded like this to a question from a journalist from a channel of the Russian Orthodox Church about whether the authorities were considering blocking pornographic websites in the country.

In the absence of recent surveys, a survey carried out in 2019 showed that about 75% of Russians consumed pornographic content.