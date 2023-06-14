Home page politics

From: Jacob von Sass

Split

New soldiers for Putin: Russia’s ruler is now recruiting fighters from parts of Africa and the Middle East for the war in Ukraine.

Moscow – Ukraine’s long-awaited counter-offensive against Russia has been underway for a few days. Losses are said to be high on both sides. The Russian military recently destroyed the first Leopard 2 tank. In view of the ongoing war in Ukraine, however, new soldiers are particularly important for Vladimir Putin. In the meantime, the Russian ruler is even said to be recruiting fighters from the Global South for his purposes.

Like the independent internet newspaper Moscow Times reported that hundreds of foreign mercenaries from the Global South have joined the Russian army since the beginning of the war. For many of the fighters, the main motivation for their commitment is the payment. Others were in prisons in Russia and were freed by being recruited. So does 37-year-old Taremo from Tanzania.

A Russian soldier fires an Igla man-portable surface-to-air missile. Meanwhile, men from the Global South are also fighting for Putin’s army. (Iconic image) © ITAR-TASS/Imago

Putin recruits in the Global South for the Ukraine war: man from Tanzania dies in battle

He was serving a prison sentence in Moscow for a drug offense. In order to get free sooner, he joined the Wagner group by oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin. “He was promised freedom, money and a comfortable life,” said Kigobe, Taremo’s cousin. He was promised, among other things, that he would return to his home country for a six-month assignment. Only his body arrived there in February of this year. Taremo fell in battle against Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s troops.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

According to Ivan Kłyszcz, a defense and security expert from Estonia, the positive perception of Russia is much higher in some parts of Africa, Asia and South America than in the US or Europe. “Putin tried to convince people that Ukraine’s resistance will lead to inflation and food supply problems,” Kłyszcz said. According to the independent Russian media company MediaZona At least 184 foreign fighters are said to have died for Russia since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. (Jacob from Sass)