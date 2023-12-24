Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

How does Vladimir Putin spend Christmas in the Ukraine war he started? Apparently with a little rest break.

Moscow – Also Wladimir Putin is apparently taking a Christmas break in the middle of Russia's attack on Ukraine – at least that's what Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has indicated. There will be no traditional cabinet meeting shortly before the turn of the year. Peskov cited organizational reasons for this.

What does Putin do at Christmas? Pause – “partially, perhaps”

“Partly, perhaps,” Peskov replied on Saturday (December 23), according to the state agency Tass when asked whether Putin would relax over the holidays. “He never takes full advantage of the holidays,” the Kremlin spokesman added. There have been rumors – so far unconfirmed – about Putin's health that have been circulating for a long time.

This may be one of the reasons why Peskov sought to highlight Putin's continued activity. Travel to Russian regions should resume “shortly after the holidays,” he emphasized. These are not election campaign trips before the Russian presidential election in 2024, but rather “work trips”.

However, the usual meeting with Russian ministers shortly before the turn of the year will apparently be cancelled. Peskov argued that this had already taken place “de facto” in the course of “national project meetings”: the week between years would be “intensive” for Putin.

Putin's Christmas plans: No greetings to “unfriendly states” – wish for a ceasefire just a tactic?

The Christmas holidays are apparently also an opportunity for Putin to make political statements in the usual greetings. Putin will not send Christmas and New Year greetings to “unfriendly states” – but he will send them to “friendly” ones, quoted Tass the Kremlin spokesman. In 2022, according to the report, only Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic had received greetings in Europe. International organizations and sports associations also came away empty-handed. Orbán in particular repeatedly speaks out in Putin's opinion.

Putin repeatedly portrays himself as a devout Christian. In 2022, Russia's autocratic president reportedly celebrated Christmas alone in the Kremlin – including a mass in the presence of church ministers in the Annunciation Cathedral there. For Orthodox Christians, January 7th is the most important Christmas holiday. According to reports, Putin's government had recently shown interest behind the scenes in a ceasefire in the Ukraine war. The US-American Think tank ISW However, he classified this as a strategic trick: it fits in with efforts to delay and undermine Western arms aid to Ukraine.

Presidential elections are also coming up in Russia in the spring. Peskov was responsible for their exit in the summer already made a forecast – and rowed back a little later. (fn)