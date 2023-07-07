Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with members of the Security Council at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. © Valeriy Sharifulin/IMAGO

In order to prevent another rebellion, Russian President Vladimir Putin is acting on two fronts in Russia at the same time.

Moscow – The 24-hour Uprising by Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin shook Russia. Above all, the rebellion made it clear that even the Russian President Wladimir Putin can falter. After all, it looked briefly as if the mutiny of the Wagner group lead to the end of Putin’s rule. In order to prevent such dangers in the future, Putin has now taken action on two fronts in Russia.

On the one hand, he is in the process of setting up a new security apparatus. The Kremlin has taken a first, concrete step to nip any uprising against the power apparatus in the bud from the start. “The Kremlin is doing everything it can to prevent this type of threat from happening again,” George Barros, a Russia analyst at the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW), told the US -Newsmagazine Newsweek.

But what does that mean in concrete terms? According to Barros, the Russian National Guard, which reports directly to the President, will receive “unspecified forms of heavy weaponry.” As a result, Barros said, “we may soon see Putin’s domestic security service cruising around in battle tanks.”

Putin forces the dissolution of the Wagner group in the Ukraine war

At the same time, Putin is in the process of putting the Wagner group in its place. “What we are witnessing comes from the dissolution of the Wagner group in the Ukraine right away,” says Barros. As part of an agreement, the Kremlin offered the insurgent Wagner fighters to serve in Russia’s armed forces. However, you could also travel to Belarus at your own request – just like Prigozhin. According to ISW assessment the mercenary group is currently building three military camps in Belarus.

Despite speculation that the transfer of mercenaries to Belarusian territory the possibility of renewed Russian attacks in the direction Kyiv could announce, military analyst Barros sees the overall plan as an attempt to salvage what little remains of the Russian military’s operational capability in Ukraine war is left. “The fact that these Wagner fighters are being given a chance to return to the fold after participating in a treacherous insurgency is an indication of how much the Russian Defense Ministry lacks in effective combat capability,” Barros said.

However, according to Barros, the Wagner mercenaries are likely to be separated from their former commanders and comrades-in-arms and divided into separate units. So the leadership in Moscow fear no rebellion. “This is another example of the Kremlin prioritizing regime stability over combat effectiveness,” the analyst added.

Should Putin continue to fear for power in Russia?

Nevertheless, a certain uncertainty remains after the Wagner mutiny. “We do not know who Prigozhin may have been collaborating with, who really benefited from the chaos it could have unleashed had it reached Moscow, or who is really benefiting now from protecting Prigozhin’s interests in Russia and internationally,” explained Samuel Bendett, a consultant with the Center for Naval Analyzes Newsweek.

“We don’t know how far Prigozhin would go if his negotiations with Putin or Lukashenko failed, and we also don’t know how great the support for his mutiny is among simple Wagner fighters.” Prigozhin also talked about himself to consult with his officers before leaving for Rostov. “What happens to these officers now?”

It is unclear where Prigozhin is currently staying. According to the Kremlin, it has not been informed of his whereabouts. Belarus’ ruler Alexander Lukashenko said that, to his knowledge, Prigozhin was in the Russian metropolis of St. Petersburg. “He is not on the territory of Belarus,” said Lukashenko. The headquarters of Prigozhin’s Concord corporate empire and his residence are located in St. Petersburg. Meanwhile, photos of Prigozhin’s residence have been circulating in the Russian media since Wednesday. These were made during house searches on the day of the revolt. (cs)