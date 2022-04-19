War between Russia and Ukraine, the Tsar almost “propertyless” mockery for Europe

Europe he United States are trying to stop the war in Ukraine by using two “weapons”, the first being to supply the military with military Zelensky and the other is to inflict sanctions ai Russian oligarchs and to all the people close to the Tsar. But come on tax returns presented this does not seem to be the right way to stop the offensive by the Russians. The citizen Vladimir Putinfor example – reads the Corriere della Sera – in 2021 he barely earned 114 thousand eurosdeclaring to the tax authorities the ownership of an apartment of 77 square meters in Moscow, two cars locally produced, a small car Volga it’s a off road Niva, plus a trolley-trailer of those used for camping holidays. Nothing yacht And mega villas so.

His prime minister Mikhail Mishustin fares better, with an income of 18.3 million rubles, something less than the previous year, which at the uncertain current exchange rate still make 204 thousand euros. To trust the official statements, – continues the Corriere – the richest of all turns out to be Vladimir Medinskythe former Minister of Culture, very loyal to Putin as well as head of the delegation Russian ai negotiations with Kiev, which earns 107 million rubles, almost one million and 290 thousand euros, however, a decent leap forward compared to 2020 when he had pocketed only 17.6 million rubles, or 196 thousand euros. But appearances are deceiving. The Foreign Minister Sergej Lavrov declares 12.6 million rubles, 141 thousand euroswith an increase of 2.5 million over the previous year.

