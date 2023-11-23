Home page politics

From: Kilian Beck

Press Split

Apparently Russia wants to force Ukrainians in the occupied territories to accept citizenship and is threatening deportation. A war crime stirs up historical trauma.

Melitopol – Russia apparently plans to legislate the deportation of Ukrainians from occupied territories starting next year. Then there should be an obligation to register or have a Russian passport, said the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov, who was expelled from Russia Kyiv Post on Ukrainian television. The move was “another attempt to force residents of the occupied territories to have Russian passports,” he said. Human rights organizations reported last year on deportations from Russian-occupied territories as the war raged in Ukraine. These are clear war crimes that reflect historical trauma.

Access to food, the newspaper reported, should often be linked to nationality. Such moves are war crimes, commented political scientist Mikhail Savva from the Ukrainian think tank Center for Civil Liberties. Deportations are “a clear violation of the Geneva Convention,” Savva said, and at the same time a violation of the Rome Statute, the basis of the International Criminal Court in The Hague. Since Ukraine recognizes the Court, this would be another charge in any indictment. With Russian citizenship comes compulsory military service, according to a report by the Russian state news agency TASS Since October it has also been operating in occupied Ukraine. Russia would force Ukrainians to attack their fellow citizens.

In Luhansk, soldiers from Russia are to carry out massive deportations in order to use the houses near the front themselves. (Archive photo from 2022) © Stanislav Krasilnikov/imago

Tsarist Empire, Stalinism, Putin – traumas in Ukraine

The news touches on the trauma that has arisen since the Russian attack on Ukraine in 2014. At that time, the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin began distributing passports in the so-called separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. This nominally increased the number of Russians in the region, which was used to justify the 2022 war of aggression.

The mass deportation of people from Ukraine also touches on the trauma of the ethnic minorities of the Tsarist Empire and the Stalinist Soviet Union, as the Munich-based Eastern European historian Franziska Davies described in Spiegel last year. In the Tsarist Empire there were “thousands upon thousands” of Poles, Germans and Jews who were deported to the interior of Russia. Hundreds of thousands of Crimean Tatars were expelled from the Soviet Union, and the national movements in the multi-ethnic state were brutally suppressed – including relocations to Central Asia.

Images of the Ukraine War: Great horror and small moments of happiness View photo series

Holodomor – Stalinist atrocities against Ukraine

The limited access to food touches on Ukraine’s greatest historical trauma: the Holodomor famine, in which at least four million people died. It was triggered by the Stalinist collectivization policy. The Bundestag has classified the Holodomor as a genocide since last year.

“They are threatening people with deportation deep into Russia,” Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov told the Kyiv Post. People are “afraid of being taken to Siberia.” Thousands of Ukrainians were deported to Central Asia following the Hitler-Stalin pact. According to the historian, the deportations were part of a “long history of ethnic cleansing” that is deeply inscribed in the collective memory of Ukrainians. Especially in Crimea: Stalin had hundreds of thousands of Crimean Tatars expelled to Central Asia in 1941. The “Sürgünlik”, Turkish for exile, is a crime that has not yet been dealt with. They were unable to return until the 1980s.

Ukrainians are being held in occupied territories

Dimytro Lubinets from the Human Rights Ombudsman in Ukraine warns in the Kyiv Post, the people would have no secure livelihood if they refused the Russian passport and would “not be allowed through the checkpoints”. Confining a population to one place and depriving them of secure livelihoods is reminiscent of the Stalinist system of “camp settlements” that Davies describes. Until the 1950s, groups persecuted by Stalin had to live in extremely poor conditions in isolated communities that they were not allowed to leave.

A year and a half after the massacres in Bucha, Ukraine, in which around 500 people were murdered, it is once again clear that Russia’s war against Ukraine is linked to the most serious war crimes. Most recently, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe declared the deportation of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories a “genocide”. Even if this is often lost due to the focus of reporting on the Ukrainian offensive. (kb)