In the middle of the war against Ukraine, Vladimir Putin wants to answer questions from citizens and the media on a big stage – just a few months before the presidential election.

Moscow – After a break due to the war last year, Russia becomes president Wladimir Putin According to the Kremlin, they will be holding a major press conference for the first time in December. The question and answer session for journalists will be combined with the television show “The Direct Line,” where citizens can describe their problems, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the news agency on Thursday (November 9). Interfax according to.

He did not give a specific date, but December 19th was already circulating on social networks as a possible date for the event. An official announcement will follow shortly. The media event is scheduled before the presidential election in March next year, in which Putin’s candidacy and re-election is expected.

Putin avoids foreign media because of war in Ukraine

Because of his war against Ukraine, Putin canceled the press conference last December, which was always scheduled to last several hours, for the first time in ten years. Observers at the time were convinced that Putin wanted to avoid questions from international journalists – given the war against Ukraine that began on February 24, 2022, where his army suffered repeated defeats. Putin is now becoming increasingly self-confident again Russia the Ukraine war wins.

The national television consultation hour “Direct Wire,” during which citizens can normally make personal complaints to Putin every year, was also canceled last year. It was last organized on June 30, 2021.

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, during a televised telephone conversation with the country’s citizens called “Direct Line” in 2021. © Sergei Savostyanov/AFP

In the past few months, Putin has repeatedly answered questions from loyal journalists who accompany him on his trips or meet him in the Kremlin. Independent media have not been allowed to attend such rounds for a long time. (lrg/dpa)