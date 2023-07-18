Home page politics

Russian soldiers on the way to the front. (Archive image) © Vasily Deryugin/dpa

The Russian army leadership is moving tens of thousands of soldiers to the front, with the aim of strengthening the Lyman-Kupyansk and Kharkiv regions in particular.

Moscow – Russia is preparing for the ongoing major Ukrainian offensive. According to a report by the Ukrainian news portal Censor.net the Russian army is currently gathering more than 100,000 soldiers in the Lyman-Kupyansk sector. In addition, the troops are said to be equipped with more than 900 tanks and 370 multiple rocket launchers.

The spokesman for the Eastern Group of Ukrainian Armed Forces Serhiy Cherevaty told the Ukrainian news agency RBC Ukraine: “For better classification: At the peak of the Soviet troops in Afghanistan there were 120,000.” Between 1979 and 1989 the Soviet Union waged war in Afghanistan, according to official information more than 15,000 soldiers are said to have died on the Russian side.

Cherevaty went on to say that Russia has stationed a variety of highly specialized troops at Lyman-Kupyansk, including airborne troops, infantry units, parts of the army’s combat reserve and so-called assault companies. The Russian army is trying to break through the Ukrainian defenses. According to Cherevaty, the defense is still holding up, the initiative should even lie with Ukraine, and attacks are constantly being carried out.

The Lyman-Kupyansk region is considered an important front section in eastern Ukraine. Kupjansk was liberated from Russian occupation by the Ukrainian armed forces in September 2022, and the city is considered a central hub in the east. This is one of the reasons why many troops were stationed here on both sides. The renewed increase in soldiers on the Russian side could indicate that Moscow wants to try a new advance.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Hanna Maljar also said that the ministry was closely monitoring troop movements on the Russian side. A larger concentration of troops is also being observed in the Kharkiv region, and numerous combat aircraft and helicopters have also been relocated there.

Military experts assume that a Russian advance in this section of the front would force Ukraine to move massive numbers of its own troops to the region. This in turn could mean that the Ukrainian counter-offensive could be significantly slowed down in other sections of the front, for example in the Zaporizhia region. (fmu)