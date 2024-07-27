Home page politics

The F-16 is extremely in the focus of Ukraine and Russia. This close-up was taken during refueling in the air (symbol photo). © IMAGO / piemags

Roaring engines and the knowledge of cluster bombs – in towns near Ukrainian airports, fear of Putin’s missile terror is rampant.

Starokostjantyniv – “We are super nervous about the arrival of the F-16. If they station them here, the number of attacks will only increase,” says Olena Shpachenko. In the magazine Defense Post the tour guide in the history museum in the town of Starokostiantyniv talks about her fears: fears of the time after the arrival of the western fighter jets, which are supposed to bring about a change in the Ukraine war against Russia. In the tourist center in western Ukraine, the change will probably be felt immediately – if the town moves even more into Vladimir Putin’s crosshairs.

For Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj, the fighter jets are crucial to help the Ukrainians push back Russian air dominance and “clear the skies”, as the British BBC However, their safety on the ground is also a knife-edge battle. “Moscow would have various options for destruction, even if the fighter jets were stationed outside Ukraine,” t-online written about a threat from Putin.

Search for F-16 fighter jets: Putin uses more sophisticated technology

According to him, Russia would also react if the planes were based at bases outside Ukraine and flew combat missions against Russian troops from there, as t-online referring to the Russian news agency Ria Novosti However, Putin’s spokesman Dmitri Peskov later relativized this statement and limited the destruction of the fighter planes to Ukrainian territory. What is certain is that Russia is preparing for the arrival of the jets, as the BBC reported.

“To create a strategic ‘fleet in the making’ that Russia must respect, the size of the F-16 fleet is important. … This goal would require 216 F-16s, each with 18 aircraft per squadron. In addition, NATO should maintain a reserve of F-16s for resupply when needed, proportional to historical combat losses.”

For Justin Bronk and several Ukrainian observers, it is clear that Russia is already exploring the possible airfields in order to eliminate the planes as soon as they arrive, says the analyst at the British Royal Service Institute (RUSI) Russia will also use improved technology, such as the BBC reported. Until now, Russia has relied on images from surveillance cameras or satellite images, but now Russia is using sophisticated spy drones, “which send images in real time from deep inside Ukraine and can thus bypass Ukraine’s electronic tracking and jamming systems,” as the BBC believes to know. This would give Putin’s troops a more accurate picture of the success of attacks – especially with Iskander missiles.

Counter strategy in the Ukraine war: Dummy drones help against Putin’s spy drones

In July alone, at least three airfields were attacked: Myrhorod and Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine and one in the southern region of Odessa – Moscow claims to have destroyed “five Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets and a MiG-29 as well as a radar and valuable Patriot anti-aircraft missiles” – but Ukraine claims that the Russians were fooled by dummies; this ruse is intended to help reduce Russia’s arsenal of Iskander missiles.

Deception is vital for Ukraine if it wants to benefit from the promised 65 F-16 fighter jets for a long time. The news agency French Press Agency (AFP) claims to have learned from a western source that “Starokostyantyniv airfield – equipped with partially underground shelters from the Soviet era – is an ideal candidate” for the stationing of the western hopefuls. This is causing panic among the residents. “The soldiers, the attacks … that is keeping people from coming. There has even been drone debris falling on the beach,” tour guide Shpachenko told AFP.

F-16 fighter jets at risk on the ground: Ukraine may have to resort to underground bunkers

The magazine The Aviationist expects that Ukraine is pursuing a strategy of firstly distributing the Western aircraft across several runways and secondly hiding them in underground bunkers. The magazine considers the threat posed by Iskander missiles and Kh-101 cruise missiles to be serious and hopes for a usable legacy of the Cold War: Western air force bases are to have network-like parking areas for jets and reinforced hangars; The Aviationist expects similar bunkers in Ukraine – if not underground, then at least above ground.

At least the kerosene for the Ukrainian Air Force is already stored above ground, as the Defense Post writes – the fuel is said to be hidden in the forests around Starokostjantyniv; the magazine quotes the commander of a mobile anti-aircraft unit as saying that the war is coming close to the picturesque 17th century town: Russia has increased its attacks in the past month, “Anatoliy” tells the Defense PostThe air defense officer also expects a cluster munitions attack above his position. Russia wants to damage as much area as possible to make it impossible for the F-16 to take off and land.

Ukraine in fear: Putin could accept civilian casualties on his F-16 hunt

This is exactly what scares Olena Shpachenko, as she told AFP says: “Even if the Ukrainian air defenses intercept the Russian missiles aimed at the base,” a pile of rubble would fall on the city, she fears – and rightly so. The “rain of steel” unleashed by the cluster munitions affects a large area – and makes no distinction between military and civilian targets. It is more likely to spread terror, explains Mark F. Cancian. A warhead with cluster munitions contains up to 180,000 tungsten balls.

“An analysis of the use of cluster munitions during the Vietnam War found that they caused eight times as many casualties as conventional explosive shells,” says the think tank’s consultant Center for Strategic & International Studies to the possible losses. So far, the Ukrainian Air Force seems to have succeeded in misleading the Russians in various ways, as Justin Bronk claims to have found out – he speaks to the BBC of “distributed operations”: “Aircraft and equipment would be regularly moved within or between bases,” he explains. And further: If Russia launched an air strike, it would probably only hit an empty runway or grass area.

F-16 delivery insufficient: Experts demand at least three times as many machines

It is questionable how Ukraine will ultimately manage this once the F-16s have been deployed at the front. The Russians will probably be looking less for the aircraft and more for repair crews to repair the runways. “Any attempt to improve the infrastructure at existing bases,” Bronk explained to the BBCwill be visible to Russian observation, whether from orbit or from human intelligence sources.

However, this will be a serious challenge for Ukraine, because just to force Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table, Ukraine would need many times more than the 65 planes that Ukraine has been promised. This is what Christopher Koeltzow, Brent Peterson and Eric Williams claim: “In order to create a strategic ‘fleet in the making’ that Russia must respect, the size of the F-16 fleet is important,” write the analysts of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

NATO must set its standards for an air fleet that is worthy of deterrence. The analysts calculate that Ukraine needs almost twelve fighter squadrons to provide the air support required for the ground war. They believe that a larger air fleet is necessary for the core tasks of the F-16: suppression of enemy air defenses, air defense against cruise missiles and defensive air defense from the ground. “This goal would require 216 F-16s with 18 aircraft per squadron. In addition, NATO should keep a reserve of F-16s ready for replenishment when needed, proportional to historical combat losses,” the analysts demand.

This is a horror scenario for the seaside and tourist resort of Starokostiantyniv – which is why the noise of the engines of the planes is already causing fear: “Many of the Ukrainians who came to Starokostiantyniv after fleeing their homes in the east would have left the city as soon as they heard the first roar of a fighter plane,” writes the AFPOlena Shpachenko still wants to stay – although she makes it clear: “The desire to survive is stronger than the need for rest.”