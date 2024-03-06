It has been buzzing around the European capitals for a few weeks now: the possibility of war with Russia. Now that the Russians are advancing in the Donbas and Western support for Ukraine is faltering, government leaders and top military officials are increasingly talking about a scenario that no one would have thought possible a few years ago: a direct confrontation with the Russian Federation.

It will also be openly discussed in the House of Representatives on Thursday, during the first of three round table discussions with domestic and foreign experts under the telling title “Military threat to Europe”. One of the first speakers has an alarming message. There are insufficient NATO troops in the Baltic States to counter a Russian attack towards the Baltic Sea, writes Sandor Fabian of the British Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) in the position paper he wrote for the occasion.

“We are in a dangerous situation,” says Volt faction leader Laurens Dassen – initiator of the talks. “If you see how Putin is doing housework, the war language he uses, it is far from certain that he will stop with Ukraine.

“But during the campaign for the House of Representatives elections and during the formation, our safety was never discussed. I find that incomprehensible.”

Elsewhere in Europe, the debate is currently raging. Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron said the West should not rule out sending troops to Ukraine. Both German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Prime Minister Mark Rutte responded negatively, but on Tuesday Macron repeated his message: “We are coming to a time in our European history when we cannot be cowards.”

Mutual division

The internal division makes Volt leader Dassen abhorred: “This is the weakness of Europe: one country says something, the other countries correct it. While Europe should radiate unity. Putin is laughing his ass off.”

The Volt leader is also upset about the Ukraine position of the largest party in the House of Representatives. Dassen attaches little credence to PVV leader Geert Wilders' promise that he is prepared to agree to support for Ukraine. “It is now said that Wilders has turned. But if you see our freedom and security as room for negotiation during a cabinet formation, then you don't have your priorities in order. Don't forget that after Wilders' statement, the PVV voted against the European aid package for Ukraine in the Senate. So let's not pretend that Wilders has changed his mind, because that is simply not the case. Wilders is gambling with our safety – extremely dangerous. And I therefore find it unacceptable that parties such as VVD and NSC do not communicate more clearly that something like this is a no-go.”

In the past, national defense was mainly a topic for the right, but now the left-liberal contingent in the House plays a pioneering role – including the Green-Left squadron in collaboration with the PvdA. “Security is often seen as a right-wing issue, but that is old politics,” says Dassen. “It is the foundation of our society, it is the only way to build a flourishing economy and a welfare state. The right wing often still has the view that we can solve everything in the Netherlands ourselves. But that is no longer realistic. All major issues require a European solution, and safety is definitely one of them.”

Dassen is therefore critical of the initiative of MPs Gijs Tuinman (BBB) ​​and Derk Boswijk (CDA) to produce ammunition in the Netherlands again. “A good initiative, but hey, it has to be done again in the Netherlands. That is exactly what we should not do. They have ammunition factories in the Czech Republic, and we as Europe must invest in that. In the Netherlands we can then focus on building frigates.”

This week, the European Commission announced that it would allocate 1.5 billion euros to stimulate the European defense industry. Volt leader Dassen mainly sees opportunities in bundling demand, such as the German initiative for the joint purchasing of new Leopard tanks. Not that Volt is in favor of purchasing tanks for the Dutch army. “We have to listen carefully to the field, and I don't think commander of the armed forces Onno Eichelsheim is convinced.”

Fault lines

It makes clear where the fault lines run between left and right in the Chamber. D66, PvdA-GroenLinks and Volt dream of “task specialization” (where the Netherlands, for example, focuses on the navy) within a strong European army. The right does not want to compromise NATO's leading role under any circumstances. Dassen envisions an independent European armed forces: a “European pillar” within NATO, with its own command structure and a European Minister of Defense. “Of course we haven't arranged that immediately, but we have to work towards that.”

Anna van Zoest, director of the Atlantic Commission, will not agree with this on Thursday. In her position paper Van Zoest writes that European countries should first do what they promised: spend 2 percent of GNP on Defense.

Laurens Dassen wholeheartedly agrees with this. Volt, together with CDA and VVD, has joined an initiative by the SGP to legally establish the 2 percent standard. “I hope that other progressive parties such as D66 and GroenLinks-PvdA will support this.”

The Volt leader calculates: 244 more days, and then Donald Trump – the man who openly philosophizes about an American exit from NATO – can be elected president for the second time. “As Europe, we must want to be responsible for our own security. The good news is: we can do that too.”