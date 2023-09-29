Home page politics

From: Kathrin Reikowski

Split

Vladimir Putin is said to have written about Rosatom’s nuclear weapons production. © picture alliance/dpa/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP | Mikhail Metzel

Vladimir Putin claims that Rosatom is building advanced nuclear weapons. This is not the first time that Russia has indirectly threatened to escalate the war in Ukraine.

Moscow – In the Ukraine war, Russia has increased attacks on Kherson. The seaport city in the oblast of the same name is said to have been attacked around 100 times within 24 hours. In the shadow of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, the question of whether soldiers from Ukraine are being realistically trained for military operations in Western countries is being discussed or not. And the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEE) is raising concerns about the safety of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

In this situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks out – and once again attracts attention with his statements. At the end of September he is said to have commented on the state-owned company Rosatom: “Rosatom is committed to developing advanced weapons capable of maintaining a strategic balance in the world,” Putin is said to have said, according to the Italian news portal L`Unione Sarda have said. The Russian news agency published this Ria Novosti, but the message is no longer online. Also the portal La Stampa reports about it.

Ukraine war: Russian President Putin causes alarm with nuclear weapons announcement

Putin also said: “It is gratifying that the employees of the state-owned company Rosatom are now upgrading the wonderful traditions of their predecessors.” According to the portal Ansa Putin is said to have mentioned Russia’s nuclear weapons innovations in a congratulatory telegram. A day in Russia was dedicated to the state-owned company, on which employees received a telegram from Putin.

Putin’s central statement therefore reads as follows: “They are working on the introduction of innovative technologies in the energy and space sectors, in nuclear medicine, in ecology, on the modernization of the fleet of nuclear icebreakers and on the creation of advanced weapons that will restore the strategic balance in the world can maintain”.

Putin and the Russian economy: Preventing the ruble from crashing

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo series

Since the start of the Ukraine war and the onset of Western sanctions, there has been constant news of economic growth from the Russian economy. At the end of August it became known again that the ruble is on the decline – it should be supported with interest rate increases. Investments in the defense industry are also still on the agenda. (cat)